AP Police recruitment exam result declared for SCT PC PWT at slprb.ap.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

State Level Police Recruitment Board has declared the result of the Preliminary Written Test for SCT PC (Civil) (Men and Women) and SCT PC (APSP) (Men) in the Police Department. Candidates can check the result on the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

The Preliminary Written Test (Qualifying test) was held on January 22, 2023. The exam was conducted at 35 locations and 997 centres in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 4,59,182 candidates appeared in the Preliminary Written Test, out of which 95,208 passed the examination.

SLPRB has also released the final answer key. The Scanned OMR Sheets can access for three days, from 10 a.m. on February 5, 2023, to 05 p.m. on February 7, 2023, for download.

Those candidates who have cleared the test are now eligible to fill out the stage II online application form for appearing in PMT / PET. Stage II online application form for PMT / PET is to be released on Feb 13 from 03.00 PM to 05.00 PM on Feb 20.

AP Police recruitment exam result: direct link