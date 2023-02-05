Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

AP Police recruitment exam result declared for SCT PC PWT at slprb.ap.gov.in, get direct link here

Candidates can check the result on the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

AP Police recruitment exam result declared for SCT PC PWT at slprb.ap.gov.in, get direct link here
File photo

State Level Police Recruitment Board has declared the result of the Preliminary Written Test for SCT PC (Civil) (Men and Women) and SCT PC (APSP) (Men) in the Police Department. Candidates can check the result on the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

The Preliminary Written Test (Qualifying test) was held on January 22, 2023. The exam was conducted at 35 locations and 997 centres in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 4,59,182 candidates appeared in the Preliminary Written Test, out of which 95,208 passed the examination.

SLPRB has also released the final answer key. The Scanned OMR Sheets can access for three days, from 10 a.m. on February 5, 2023, to 05 p.m. on February 7, 2023, for download.

Those candidates who have cleared the test are now eligible to fill out the stage II online application form for appearing in PMT / PET. Stage II online application form for PMT / PET is to be released on Feb 13 from 03.00 PM to 05.00 PM on Feb 20.

AP Police recruitment exam result: direct link

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer
IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool
Tomatoes: Nutrient-packed superfood with surprising health benefits
Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 596 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.