Weather update: Delhi-NCR shivers due to cold wave, check state-wise forecast for next 3 days

Weather update: Delhi-NCR shivers due to cold wave, check state-wise forecast for next 3 days

Delhi

Weather update: Delhi-NCR shivers due to cold wave, check state-wise forecast for next 3 days

North India is expected to experience dense to extremely dense fog, according to the India Meteorological Department

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

For the next five days, North India is expected to experience dense to extremely dense fog, according to the India Meteorological Department. In addition, according to IMD's most recent bulletin, extremely cold day conditions are predicted for India over the next few days.

On Saturday morning, Delhi-NCR was engulfed by fog that caused traffic. The weather is not expected to improve, even today, according to the Meteorological Department. Eleven trains from across the nation that are headed to Delhi today are running late because of the heavy fog.

The Meteorological Department forecasts clear skies on Saturday, with isolated areas experiencing cold to severe weather. The maximum temperature is 15 degrees, and the minimum is seven degrees. Orange alerts are issued for Saturday and yellow alerts for Sunday, with fog expected until January 20.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, a marginal increase in daytime temperatures is expected next week. He said,"The mornings and evenings in Delhi will be cold. However, there will be relief during the daytime due to sunlight." Srivastava emphasized that no significant change in Delhi's weather conditions is expected in January thus far.

As per the Uttar Pradesh weather department, Lucknow's minimum temperature on January 20th is expected to be 7 degrees, while the maximum temperature is predicted to be 16 degrees. At the same time, Lucknow is expected to see dense to extremely dense fog tomorrow. There will also be a chance of a cold day at the same time. Regarding Ghaziabad, it will be 7 degrees at the lowest point and 15 degrees at the highest point. In addition, there will be a lot of fog and extremely cold weather in Ghaziabad.

Conditions of dense to extremely dense fog are expected to persist for a few hours in the night or morning over a large portion of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from the 19th to the 20th, and in some areas for the next four days.

The weather forecasting organization Skymet states that light to moderate rain is expected in certain areas of Tamil Nadu's southern coast, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. There's also a chance of light rain in South Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and Sikkim.

