Weather update: Delhi-NCR reels under cold wave, dense fog, 'orange alert' issued

At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, travelers could be seen waiting for their planned flights while others were canceled or delayed due to fog.

Amid the cold wave, a thin layer of fog enveloped the nation's capital. Safdarjung in Delhi today recorded a temperature of 6.0 degrees Celsius at 5:30 in the morning. The morning temperatures were four degrees Celsius colder than yesterday. The IMD issued an "orange alert" for dense fog for Delhi and its surrounding regions on the same day. IMD predicts dense fog on January 22 and 23.

“No dense fog is reported during the night at IGI," the IMD said. According to the IMD, Ambala in Haryana reported 200 meters of visibility, Hissar 500 meters, Delhi's Safdarjung 500 meters, and Palam 1100 meters. Meanwhile, dense fog caused the delay of approximately 11 trains traveling to Delhi from various parts of the country, including the Khajuraho-Kurushetra Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra, and Vasco-Nizamuddin Express, among others.

Notably, the IMD forecasted dense fog conditions for the National Capital on January 22 and 23 as well as fog conditions for the remaining days on Saturday. Until January 25, the temperature will range from 6 to a maximum of 20 degrees.

According to the IMD, isolated areas on Friday morning saw visibility as low as 50 meters at around 5:30 a.m. Parts of Punjab, West Rajasthan, Delhi, Tripura, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and East Rajasthan were included in this.

Due to heavy fog in many areas of the nation, up to 22 trains headed for Delhi are operating behind schedule.

Northern Railways reports that there is a 6.–6.7.30-hour delay on five trains: the Khajaurao–Kurukshetra Express; the Puri–New Delhi Purushottam Express; the Hyderabad–New Delhi Express; the Rani Kamlapati–New Delhi Bhopal Express; and the Kamakhya–Delhi Junction.