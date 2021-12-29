Travelling to Delhi? Keep THESE things in mind as CM Kejriwal-led government imposes yellow alert

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), amid the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the national capital.
Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, "As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 percent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan."
"In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One needs to not worry but exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," the Chief Minister added.
As soon as CM Kejriwal announced a yellow alert - several restrictions were imposed on social activities, economic activities, transportation movement in the national capital because of rising Omicron and COVID-19 cases.
Yellow Alert in Delhi - All you need to know
It has been observed that numbers of COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the last few days and the positivity rate has reached more than 0.5 percent for two consecutive days, besides regular increase in the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Delhi therefore, as per aforesaid DDMA Order, Delhi has entered into Level-1(Yellow Level) of restrictions on social activities, economic activities, transportation I movement in NCT of Delhi.