Travelling to Delhi? Keep THESE things in mind as CM Kejriwal-led government imposes yellow alert

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), amid the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the national capital.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, "As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 percent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan."

"In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One needs to not worry but exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," the Chief Minister added.

As soon as CM Kejriwal announced a yellow alert - several restrictions were imposed on social activities, economic activities, transportation movement in the national capital because of rising Omicron and COVID-19 cases.

Yellow Alert in Delhi - All you need to know

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes, and entertainment parks will remain closed, but outdoor yoga will be allowed. Delhi Metro will run with 50 percent seating capacity and traveling standing will not be allowed. "At the same time, buses going from one state to another will run with 50 percent seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi, and cycle rickshaws," the guidelines said. Private offices will be allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm with 50 percent capacity. Restaurants will open with 50 percent capacity, but from 8 am to 10 pm, while bars will also open with 50 percent capacity but from 12 noon to 10 pm. Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls, and auditoriums will remain closed. Hotels will remain open but banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will remain closed. As per the response plan, Sports complexes, stadiums, and swimming pools are closed in yellow alert, although national or international sports can be held. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and funeral. Religious places will remain open but the entry of devotees will be restricted.

