Delhi schools, colleges, gyms open from Monday, night curfew timing reduced

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held its meeting today to review the pandemic situation in the national capital and decide on more relaxations to Covid curbs. The DDMA meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, decided to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes and gyms in Delhi.

All educational institutions will have to follow the new Standard operating procedure (SoPs) and adhere to strict Covid appropriate behaviour. As per the new DDMA guidelines, the duration of night curfew has been reduced by one hour and now will be imposed between 11 pm and 5 am.

DDMA guidelines on Covid curb relaxations

All schools in Delhi to open in a phased manner. Schools for Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from Feburary 7.

The new timings of schools in Delhi will be from 9 am till 12 noon and will open from Monday.

As per new Covid-19 guidelines, teachers who are not vaccinated will not be permitted to take offline classes.

All offices in the national capital will be able to work at full capacity with 100% attendance.

If you are alone in car, then obligation of the mask is over, there will be no challan. Earlier it was compulsory.

All gymnasiums, spas in Delhi will be allowed to open but with certain conditions and restrictions.

The duration of night curfew has been reduced by an hour and will now be imposed between 11 pm and 5 am.