Key DDMA meet today to discuss Covid situation in Delhi, school reopening on agenda

To discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold its meeting today. The DDMA meeting will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It is expected that a decision can be taken to lift some Covid-19 restrictions in view of the decreasing infections in the national capital. The other likely issues to be discussed in the DDMA's meeting could include the reopening of schools, as well as that of gyms and spas. It may also reconsider a Delhi government order which makes it compulsory to wear a mask even while driving alone.

In its previous meeting, on January 27, the DDMA had decided to lift the weekend curfew and the odd-even restrictions for shops in markets and shopping malls. It also decided to permit restaurant, bars and cinema halls to function at a maximum seating capacity of 50%.

However, the DDMA retained the night curfew and decided to continue with the closure of schools. In this meeting the Authority may discuss on reopening of schools in the city as almost all the children aged between 15 and 17 years have got at least one shot of the vaccine.

There is also the pressure from several parents' associations and organisations in the city who have submitted letters and petitions to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal requesting them to reopen schools. Hence, schools may be reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12.