DDMA meet today: Delhi government to decide on lifting weekend curfew, odd-even rule

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet today to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. Led by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the DDMA in its meeting will also discuss the demands by the traders to lift the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for opening shops in Delhi.

Earlier, the traders' fraternity of Delhi wrote to Lieutenant Governor placing their demands. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), secretary-general, Praveen Khandelwal said the retail trade in Delhi has suffered a loss of about 70% in the last 25 days due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The meeting which is scheduled for 12.30 pm today will be attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DDMA Chairman and Lieutenant Governor(L-G) Anil Baijal and other experts and officials. The daily Covid cases in Delhi have dipped to around 6,000 and the positivity rate going below 10%.

Cinema halls and dine-in facilities of restaurants may also be allowed at 50% capacity, the sources added. The Delhi government is also likely to take a call on the reopening of schools from February depending on the vaccination status of students by the end of this month.

The demands

Nearly 20 lakh traders of the city are troubled due to the weekend curfew and odd-even restrictions on shops.

Covid-19 cases have come down considerably in Delhi,

Delhi government last week proposed lifting weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops

L-G Anil Baijal suggested maintaining status quo on the restrictions till the Covid situation improved further.

The L-G office approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50% staff strength.