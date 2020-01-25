Nirbhaya case: Court rejects convicts' plea seeking documents from Tihar Jail

Judge AK Jain said that no further directions are required as all the documents and all the documents that were sought have been provided by the authorities.

Delhi's Patiala House court on Saturday disposed of a plea submitted by the lawyer of Nirbhaya rapists claiming that Tihar Jail authorities are yet to release the documents required to file curative petitions.

Advocate AP Singh, who is representing three convicts Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Pawan Gupta in his plea had said that a 160-page diary titled 'Darinda' written by Vijay has not been received yet. He also alleged that one of the convicts, Vinay Sharma, was being 'slow poisoned' and had even been admitted to the hospital of which the medical reports were not provided.

The prosecution, however, contended that these were tactics for delaying the hanging date and Tihar jail authorities have already supplied all relevant documents sought by the convicts' lawyer, adding that authorities are in the possession of the receipt and application made by Singh.

On January 17, a fresh death warrant was issued for the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case and their hanging was scheduled on February 1 at 6 am. The rapists were supposed to be hanged on January 22 at 7 AM but there hanging has been delayed as one of the convicts moved a mercy plea to the President.

After the 23-year-old psychotherapy intern, dubbed 'Nirbhaya', was brutally gang-raped and murdered in Munirka, a neighbourhood in South Delhi on December 16, 2012, the incident generated tremendous public outroar and media coverage demanding justice for the victim.

The accused in the case - Akshay Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, Ram Singh, Vinay Sharma, and a minor boy - were promptly arrested under charges of sexual assault and murder. In 2013, one of the accused, Ram Singh, died in police custody of possible suicide. All of the remaining accused were convicted by a fast-track trial court of rape and murder, and while the juvenile was given the maximum sentence of three years imprisonment at a reform facility, the rest were sentenced to death by hanging. Subsequently, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court upheld this judgment.