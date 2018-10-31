Delhi's 40-year-old Diwali mela offers foot massage, storytelling

The fair, which was started with the aim to promote vocational education among the specially-abled students of the institution, instantly gained popularity.

One of the biggest and most popular Diwali fairs, the Blind Relief Association's Diwali Bazar in South Delhi, which was started in late 1970s, has gained popularity among the masses and classes, for the hand made candles, diyas and paper items which are manufactured by the students and trainees of the school.

Products like wax and gel candles, diyas and other decorative items have been the highlight of the week long fair. However, the colourful stalls, offering products ranging from decorative items, clothes to plants, attract a major chunk of footfall during Diwali.

The fair, which was started with the aim to promote vocational education among the specially-abled students of the institution, instantly gained popularity.

However, in 1980, the authorities decided to offer stalls to the outsiders as well. Since then, the Diwali fair, which was limited to candles and diyas, has been offering a wide range of products.

"Every year, I see something new in the fair. Two years ago, they started 'story-telling', which was beautiful, as the trainee narrated a story called 'Ulta Polta Planet'. This is why the fair is so popular, you get shopping experience along with an insight to life of these kids," said Charan Prabhu, a visitor of the fair for over six years now.

The sales of the fair are such that the institute starts manufacturing the product a year before the fair. The manufacturing process provides the trainees a hands-on experience to help them in their future jobs.

"I was educated and trained in Blind Relief Association's campus. After my training completed, I joined the institution for candle making. This not only helps me financially, but emotionally as well as I feel proud when my candles lighten up others' Diwali," said 56-year-old Rajkumar.