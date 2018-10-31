Delhi's 40-year-old Diwali mela offers foot massage, storytelling

Headlines

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi's 40-year-old Diwali mela offers foot massage, storytelling

The fair, which was started with the aim to promote vocational education among the specially-abled students of the institution, instantly gained popularity.

article-main
Latest News

Rohan Agarwal

Updated: Oct 31, 2018, 05:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the biggest and most popular Diwali fairs, the Blind Relief Association's Diwali Bazar in South Delhi, which was started in late 1970s, has gained popularity among the masses and classes, for the hand made candles, diyas and paper items which are manufactured by the students and trainees of the school.

Products like wax and gel candles, diyas and other decorative items have been the highlight of the week long fair. However, the colourful stalls, offering products ranging from decorative items, clothes to plants, attract a major chunk of footfall during Diwali.

The fair, which was started with the aim to promote vocational education among the specially-abled students of the institution, instantly gained popularity.

However, in 1980, the authorities decided to offer stalls to the outsiders as well. Since then, the Diwali fair, which was limited to candles and diyas, has been offering a wide range of products.

"Every year, I see something new in the fair. Two years ago, they started 'story-telling', which was beautiful, as the trainee narrated a story called 'Ulta Polta Planet'. This is why the fair is so popular, you get shopping experience along with an insight to life of these kids," said Charan Prabhu, a visitor of the fair for over six years now.

The sales of the fair are such that the institute starts manufacturing the product a year before the fair. The manufacturing process provides the trainees a hands-on experience to help them in their future jobs.

"I was educated and trained in Blind Relief Association's campus. After my training completed, I joined the institution for candle making. This not only helps me financially, but emotionally as well as I feel proud when my candles lighten up others' Diwali," said 56-year-old Rajkumar.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

Money laundering case: 4 luxury cars, jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakh seized as ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Chhoker

Meet Arth Jain, IITian who left engineering to become IAS, cracked UPSC with AIR 16

Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE