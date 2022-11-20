Search icon
Delhi: Pregnant street dog beaten to death, dragged across field in chilling video

An previous video in Ghaziabad showed three people hanging a dog.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 06:05 AM IST

Screen Grab

Officials stated Saturday that 25 people, including students and personnel from Don Bosco Technical Institute in South East Delhi, ganged up on a pregnant street dog, tortured her, and then bludgeoned her to death.
 
The New Friends Colony Police Department filed a First Information Report after a video of a street ddog murder in a park went viral online.  The complaint also alleges that two brothers who work at the institution were present after being ordered to do so by the administration.
 
They claimed the horrifying footage showed a group of male students encircling the terrified dog inside a metal shed on the institute's grounds, with one student entering the door with a rod in his hand and the other students urging him on from the outside.
 
The 15-minute video, which shows graphic scenes of the animal's suffering and death, went viral on Saturday, prompting environmentalists and dog lovers to call for harsh punishments to be meted out to the guilty, who are believed to be students at the institution in Okhla.
 
At a later time, a member of the crowd was spotted carrying the dog around the grounds of the supposed university.
 
A similar video showing three individuals brutally murdering a dog by hanging him appeared just days earlier in Ghaziabad. After receiving a report, authorities arrested those involved in this event.
 
"It is horrific to see such brutality by young students who can be seen laughing as they beat an expectant mother to death," PFA Trustee Ambika Shukla said.
According to her, studies have shown that cruelty to animals escalates into violence against women and children.

Also, READ: Shraddha’s head, torso and hands were disposed five months after murder on October 18

"With time, the high of abusing a defenceless animal dissipates and to impose their power, such abusers, then prey on women and children," she said.

Shukla said there are ample studies which show an overlap between animal abuse and domestic violence and child abuse.

