Shraddha’s head, torso and hands were disposed five months after murder on October 18

CCTV footage of Aaftab Poonawala carrying a bag suspected to carry remains of Shraddha Walkar (R) | Photo: ANI

Aaftab Poonawala disposed of Shraddha Walkar’s head, body and torso on October 18, five months after strangling her to death on May 18, 2022, official sources said on Saturday. Delhi Police have also discovered CCTV footage of the day showing Aaftab walking on a street outside his Chattarpur home in Delhi carrying a bag. The police suspect the bag contained remains of the victim.

The footage shows the 28-year-old murder accused walking on the street carrying a bag in the wee hours of the day. He made three trips with the bag on the day.

“The police believe that Aftab was out with the bag to dispose of the body parts of Shraddha five months after the murder. He had stashed them in a fridge before disposing of them in and around the national capital. The accused had disposed of the head, torso and hands on October 18," ANI quoted official sources as saying. The authenticity of the CCTV footage is also being checked.

Meanwhile, teams of Delhi Police have been continuously engaged in search operations, combing the Mehrauli forest area. The police have reportedly found some bones in their search which have been sent for forensic analysis.

Police also collected all clothes belonging to Aaftab and Shraddha from their Chattarpur flat for forensic examination. However, the clothes that the victim and accused were wearing on the day of the murder have not yet been recovered.

They have also recovered a sharp object, a small cutting tool, in searches at Aaftab’s workplace in Gurugram. However, no concrete evidence has yet been found linked to the weapon used to chop up the victim’s dead body.

While search for evidence is on, a Delhi Court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test on Aaftab within 5 days. He was arrested by Delhi Police on November 11, and taken on police remand for 5 days. It was extended for 5 more days on November 17.

"So far, the accused`s rented accommodation in Chattarpur area in Mehrauli police station limits has been closely inspected by Crime Team and experts from FSL, Rohini. From the place, multiple exhibits have been seized," Delhi Police said in a statement.

"Following up on the disclosures, various combing operations have been so far carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where severed bones have been seized," it added.

Aaftab had murdered Shraddha on May 18 after then chopped her body into 35 pieces. He stored them in a 300-litre fridge and then disposed of them in the coming months. An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on the complaint of the victim’s father on November 10.

(With inputs from ANI)