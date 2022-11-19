Shraddha Walkar murder case: Maharashtra government to form ‘special squad’ to protect eloped girls

Shraddha Walkar

In light of the Shraddha Walker murder case, Maharashtra's minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, said on Saturday that the state will establish a special squad for the safety of girls who run away from home following a dispute with their parents. Originally from Mumbai, Shraddha had her corpse sliced up into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala, who then discarded the remains in the Chhatarpur jungles near Delhi.

A team from the Delhi Police Department is now in Mumbai as part of their investigation into the case, where the accused has already confessed and is being held.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra government announced that the state women's commission will form a special squad to protect women who leave their homes illegally or elope while in a relationship, against the desires of their parents.

"I've directed the state women`s commission to form a special squad (to ensure protection of girls fleeing their homes). Once a girl becomes an adult (attains 18 years of age), she can`t be forcibly either by her family or the police. However, when she gets into a fight with her family members, marries against their wish and elopes, she knows she won't get any help from her family in the event of trouble," Lodha, told ANI.

Shraddha apparently split up with her parents and moved in with her boyfriend following an argument. At a later date, the couple relocated to Delhi, settling into a Chhatarpur flat they had leased. The arrest of Aftab by the Delhi Police Force brought closure to the "blind murder case," which had been ongoing for the last six months. The Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) on November 10 in response to a complaint from Shraddha's father.

Aftab admitted during questioning that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 and intended to dispose of her corpse in a way that wouldn't raise suspicion.

He allegedly informed authorities that he got the idea to dismember Shraddha from his favourite crime programmes on streaming gadgets and that he also did studies on human anatomy.

Aftab allegedly cleaned up the blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and threw away the blood-stained clothing after Googling how to destroy evidence.

It was then that investigators say he purchased a refrigerator in order to store the severed limbs and other body parts. Meanwhile, the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory has been given five days to perform a narco test on Aaftab Poonawala after a court in Delhi ordered them to do so.

(With inputs from ANI)