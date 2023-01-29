Delhi Metro: Commuters can now recharge their smart cards with Airtel Payments Bank in three simple steps (file photo)

Delhi Metro passengers have now one more option to recharge their smart cards as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank. Commuters can recharge their smart cards with a top-up facility through Airtel Payments Bank.

This new facility will be of great convenience to smart card users since this will allow them to use one more reliable option to recharge their smart cards through their mobile phones.

This new initiative is focused on contributing to the government's vision of Digital India and financial inclusion by taking digital transaction services to the doorstep of every Indian, the DMRC said in a statement.

Here's how to recharge your card in 3 simple steps:

Step 1: Select Metro Recharge icon in Bank section on Airtel Thanks App

Step 2: Enter DMRC Smart Card number, followed by recharge amount and make payment

Step 3: Tap Smart Card on Add Value Machine at metro station to sync card before usage

The transactions will be completely safe and the card or internet banking details will be saved only once by the app. Recharge through this facility will be fast and convenient.

In the past too, the DMRC has launched various other initiatives to facilitate the easy recharge of smart cards and sale of tokens In a bid to avoid queues and reduce time at stations.

Passengers can also recharge their smart cards through TVMs, Credit or Debit Card transaction facility at stations, launch of Metro Combo Cards with banks, net banking using dmrcsmartcard.com, other UPI, mobile and e-wallets.