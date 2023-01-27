Search icon
Delhi metro passenger wins hearts with his amazing voice, video goes viral

In this viral video, you can see how this boy makes everyone crazy with his voice in just a few minutes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Delhi metro passenger wins hearts with his amazing voice, video goes viral
Representational image

Every day a video or a photo goes viral on social media. Not only this, but nowadays the trend of making reels is continuously increasing among the youth. In these viral videos, sometimes someone does a strange dance, and sometimes someone is seen performing dangerous stunts.

Videos of Metro also go viral on social media. One such video is becoming quite viral on social media, after watching which you will get goosebumps. In this video, you can see how this boy makes everyone crazy with his voice in just a few minutes. In this video, a boy can be seen making loud noises inside the metro. The boy's voice was so soothing that he instantly made connections with his singing inside the metro that other passengers could not stop themselves from listening but they also started making videos of the boy.

 

 

As soon as this video was shared on social media, netizens started showing love and reposting it everywhere. 

UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link
