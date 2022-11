Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk | Photo: ANI

On Thursday, a large fire broke out in the shops of Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath Palace market in Delhi. According to ANI, 18 to 20 fire trucks have been dispatched to the scene. The extinguishing procedure is in progress.

More details of the situation await.

