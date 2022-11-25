Delhi: Fire at Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk still out of control, 2 floors gutted

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 08:48 AM IST
In regards to the fire incident that occurred in Old Delhi's Chandini Chowk on Thursday night, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg stated on Friday that the "situation is not very good" and revealed that a significant portion of the building has been damaged.
"The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged," said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director.
The main building, which caught fire in Chandini Chowk, is collapsing slowly as two floors are completely damaged, former Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who visited the incident site said. He informed ANI that the fire tenders and police are at the site and efforts are being made to bring the fire under control. The call was received at 9:19 pm.
More than 30 fire tenders, including one unmanned firefighter, have been pressed into service, informed the Fire Department. "Fire has not been brought under control so far. Two floors have been damaged. No casualty has been reported. The reason for the fire is not known yet," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.”
Efforts are underway to prevent the fire from spreading so it does not damage adjacent buildings," the former Union Minister added. Further information is awaited.
(with inputs from ANI)