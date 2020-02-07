Delhi elections: Key candidates to look out for in February 8 polls

Delhi will go to polls in less than 24 hours and the country is set to witness a tough fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Delhi will go to polls in less than 24 hours and the country is set to witness a tough fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Although the BJP has a political dominance across the nation. the situation in the national capital is completely opposite.

While AAP is banking upon the work it has done in the last five years, including the freebies, BJP has a tough task to get hold of the national capitals, provided that certain developments in the recent past have promoted an anti-BJP sentiment in Delhi voters.

Here are the key candidates to look out for in the Delhi Elections 2020

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal is the present Chief Minister of Delhi. He's also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is contesting the Delhi Elections 2020 from the New Delhi seat.

Kejriwal is a former bureaucrat and made history in 2015 when he defeated Congress stalwart and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit in the assembly polls, winning 67 out of 70 seats.

Prior to joining politics, Kejriwal worked as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in the Indian Revenue Service in New Delhi.

Manish Sisodia





Manish Sisodia is the current Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi. He is contesting the Delhi elections from East Delhi's Patparganj constituency

This is the third time that Sisodia is representing the seat after 2015 and 2013. Along with education, he hold the Finance, Planning, Tourism, land & Building, Services, Women & Child, Art, Culture & Languages portfolios in the Government of NCT of Delhi.

Before he was elected as an MLA, Sisodia was a social activist and journalist.

Alka Lamba

Alka Lamba is contesting on a Congress from the Chandni Chowk constituency for the Delhi elections 2020. She'll be up against Aam Aadmi Party's Parlad Singh Sawhney and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suman Kumar Gupta.

Lamba, who won the seat in 2015 from AAP left the party in September last year following a rift with the leadership. She later joined the Congress. She had defeated BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta by over 18,000 votes.

She had served in the Congress for 20 years before she quit the grand old party and joined the AAP and won the 2015 Assembly elections from Chandni Chowk.

Tajinder Bagga





Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is BJP's candidate for the Hari Nagar constituency. He manages to keep himself in news over controversial statements and actions.

Bagga who is an internet- favourite, has been at the forefront for several BJP campaigns on social media. It is for the same reason that the party chose him as the candidate for the Delhi Assembly polls.

He first attracted limelight after he physically attacked lawyer-activist and former AAP member Prashant Bhushan for his comment on Kashmir.

Arvinder Singh Lovely

Arvinder Singh Lovely is former President of the Delhi Congress and became the youngest MLA in Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1998. After being decimated in Delhi without winning a single in the last few elections is Delhi, including both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, it is to be seen whether Congress is still in the game.

He will be contesting the elections from the Gandhi Nagar constituency.

Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha is the national treasurer and spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party. He has been fielded by the party from the Rajinder Nagar seat, where he will compete with RP Singh, an old name of BJP and a well-known name of Delhi politics.

At 22, Chadha was one of the youngest persons to get a license to practice as a Charted Accountant. He assisted Kejriwal government in drafting the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill in 2013.

Sunil Yadav

Sunil Yadav got a place in the second list of BJP for the Delhi Assembly polls. Yadav, who is the president of BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, has been fielded against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.

By profession, Yadav is an advocate and a social activist. Compared to AAP, both BJP and Congress have fielded less-known first-timers from the constituency.

The New Delhi seat has a history of being represented by a chief minister since it was formed in 2008.

Kapil Mishra





Kapil Mishra is the BJP candidate from Model Town seat. Earlier, he was a part of the Aam Aadmi Party but later split and joined the BJP.

He has been in news recently over his controversial remarks that even resulted in a 48-hour ban on election campaigning. While on one occasion he compared the elections to India vs Pakistan match, the other time, he said that 'mini-Pakistans' have been created in Delhi, referring to Shaheen Bagh.

Last week, Mishra said that AAP should rename itself to 'Muslim League'.

He will compete with AAP’s sitting MLA Akhilesh Mani Tripathi.

Atishi Marlena





Atishi Marlena is an Aam Aadmi Party leader and has served as Advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. She is also a member of AAP's Political Affairs Committee.

Atishi will contest elections from Kalkaji constituency where she will have a three-sided fight with BJP's Dharamveer Singh and Congress' Shivani Chopra.

Poonam Azad

Poonam Azad is contesting the Delhi elections 2020 on Congress ticket from Sangam Vihar. She's the wife of Kirti Azad and had joined AAP in 2016. She had been a BJP member as well in the past and has even contested Delhi Assembly polls on its ticket.

Poonam had quit AAP in April 2017 alleging that the party does not have transparency. Her husband Kirti Azad was suspended by the BJP in 2015 after he made accusations of corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) when Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was heading it.

