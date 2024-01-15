Headlines

Delhi airport issues advisory amid fog conditions; advises passengers to contact airlines before travelling

On Monday, the national capital woke to a thick fog, with the minimum temperature being 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. Visuals showed a thick layer of fog gripping the national capital.

ANI

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

Amid the severe fog conditions, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said the airport authority in a post on 'X'. 

"Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it added. 

Earlier on Sunday, low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India impacted IndiGo flight operations, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling by air.According to an official statement from IndiGo Airlines, "Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on January 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers."

On Monday, the national capital woke to a thick fog, with the minimum temperature being 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. Visuals showed a thick layer of fog gripping the national capital. 

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into the ' severe' category on Sunday as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) amid the cold weather conditions. CAQM on Sunday decided to reimpose restrictions as per Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect. 

The GRAP restrictions were earlier revoked on January 1, after the air quality improved in the region. The Delhi transport department on Sunday ordered a ban on construction and on the running of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers with immediate effect. 

The ban will remain in force until further order. As the ban came into force, inspection of vehicles intensified along the Ghazipur and Apsara borders in the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'cold alert' on Monday and Tuesday in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. 

Several people took shelter in the government-run shelter homes to shield themselves from the freezing weather conditions. The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing refuge to homeless people who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. 

The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter. Several people were seen sitting around a bonfire to keep themselves warm. Meanwhile, the Delhi Education Department has ordered the reopening of schools in the physical learning mode for all classes, including nursery, KG and primary classes, starting today.

The Education Department issued an order in this regard, stating, "In continuation of Order no. PS/DE/2024/14 dated 07/01/2024, it is directed that all students of government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024(Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and Primary classes as well."

Meanwhile, given the chilling weather conditions, it has been directed that schools do not run classes before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

"However, taking precaution given the prevailing foggy conditions, no school(including double shift schools) will start before 9 a.m. and have classes beyond 5 pm till further directions," the order further read.

Earlier last week, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the closure of Delhi schools from nursery to class 5, starting from January 8 to 12, keeping in mind the severe fog conditions.

