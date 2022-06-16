Covid 4th wave: Delhi registers 1,323 fresh coronavirus cases, positivity rate stands at 6.69 percent

File photo

As India witnesses a spike in Covid-19 cases once again, the speculations of a fourth wave of the pandemic hitting the nation are intensifying. With the surge of Covid-19 cases, the national capital has witnessed a minor decrease in new infections.

According to authorities, Delhi has registered 1,323 fresh Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate of the infection standing at 6.69 percent on Thursday. Two death caused by the virus have been reported in Delhi on June 16.

The number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Delhi has witnessed a minor decrease on Thursday, according to the official data. On June 15, the number of cases registered and the infection positivity rate saw a mild drop in Delhi.

On June 15, Wednesday, Delhi witnessed 1,375 fresh Covid-19 infections, with the positivity rate standing at 7.01 percent. Though the number of cases has dropped in Delhi today, this is the third consecutive day with the number of cases higher than 1,000.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased to 3,948 from 3,643 on Wednesday, the daily Covid bulletin said.

The number of coronavirus cases has registered a steady rise in the last 10 days, as the daily tally mounted to over 1,300 on June 15 from 247 on June 6, totaling 7,175 cases in this period, according to official data shared by the city health department.

Delhi was one of the worst-hit cities in India during the deadly second wave and third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The rise in the Covid-19 cases across the country over the last few days has intensified the 4th wave fears in India, but medical experts have said that there is no cause of panic yet. Experts have suggested strict usage of masks and have advised people not to travel without cause.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | ‘Waste of training costs, will cause unemployment’: Varun Gandhi writes to Rajnath Singh amid Agnipath scheme row