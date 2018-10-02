80% beds reserved for Delhities at GTB Hospital

The Delhi government launched its pilot project of reserving 80 per cent beds for the residents of Delhi at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) hospital on Monday. The GTB has become the first hospital where separate counters and beds have been reserved for Delhities on a pilot basis.

The proposal to give preference to the residents of Delhi at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden was approved in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat in August.

Out of the 17 registration counters, 13 would be meant for the residents of Delhi, while four would be meant for people from outside Delhi. The identification of the residents of Delhi will be done on the basis of voter identity card. They will be required to present a valid voter card for identification. Minors would have to present the voter identity cards of their parent, said an official.

The registration cards would be "colour-coded" to differentiate between the residents of Delhi and patients from outside Delhi.

"Free medicine would be available only to the residents of Delhi with a valid voter card. Big tests will be available to only the residents of Delhi. However, simple tests like blood test, X-ray etc would be free for both, residents of Delhi and patients from outside Delhi," a senior Delhi government official said.

"In the IPD (inpatient department), 80 per cent of beds will be for the residents of Delhi, while 20 per cent would be for the patients from outside Delhi. Emergency services at the hospitals would be free and available to all patients visiting the hospital," the official added

The move came after Kejriwal had announced that 80 per cent of free services at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), the only government-run cancer hospital, will be reserved for people from the national Capital.

