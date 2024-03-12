Weather update: IMD predicts warmer days ahead in Delhi; check full forecast for summer

After an unusual chilly start to March, Delhi is expected to see a gradual increase in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius (°C) this week, as a western disturbance will surround the region on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the western disturbance will affect Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, which will cause strong winds of 25-35 km/hour and isolated parts of the region will receive light rain.

As per forecast, the minimum should rise in the next 48 hours, and likely to touch 12°C on both Monday and Tuesday, before touching 13°C on Wednesday.

“The western disturbance is expected to impact Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. This will mainly lead to gusty winds, but some places in the region may also record drizzle to light rain. Some cloudiness will return due to the western disturbance and will lead to a further rise in the minimum temperature,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

“The maximum too dropped briefly and this was because of the cold northwesterly winds, the impact of which is now over. With mostly clear skies being prevalent during the day, we are recording ample sunshine. The maximum should only rise further till Wednesday,” he added.

