Meet man, left job to build Rs 698000 crore firm, donated over Rs 285 crore, he now has net worth of Rs…

Israel's PM Netanyahu dismisses Hamas' proposals for ceasefire, says 'we are on way to complete victory'

Tata Motors launches India’s cheapest CNG automatic car, priced at just Rs…

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Side effects of Vitamin D overdose

Largest birds in the world

Benefits of drinking anjeer water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals his son, wife’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: ‘He was saying that…’

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Watch: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Noida border amid farmers' protest

As farmers from Uttar Pradesh announced a protest march to the Parliament on Thursday morning, a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Noida border arose amid the farmers' protest.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

Edited by

TRENDING NOW

As farmers from Uttar Pradesh announced a protest march to the Parliament on Thursday morning, a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Noida border arose amid the farmers' protest. The farmers' demands, in response to the land that has been acquired for city development over the last 4 decades, include increased land compensation and improved rehabilitation facilities for their families. The Noida Police had earlier released a warning to reduce gridlock on the routes.

 

 

Following the announcement of the United Kisan Morcha's march to Delhi, traffic police were notified. Farmers from hundreds of villages in Noida and Greater Noida have announced that they will march to Delhi in protest for their demands. The police diverted traffic on Thursday in response to the farmers' call. If you are planning to travel on Thursday, please read the traffic police advisory before using Noida's roads.

The route from Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 to Sector-06 Chowki Chowk and from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk to Harola Chowk will be completely closed to traffic, per the traffic police advisory.  Due to the protest, Golchakkar Chowk, Sector-15, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector-06 Chowki Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk, Sector-8/10/11/12 Chowk, and Harola Chowk will all have traffic rerouted as needed.

