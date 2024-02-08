Watch: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Noida border amid farmers' protest

As farmers from Uttar Pradesh announced a protest march to the Parliament on Thursday morning, a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Noida border arose amid the farmers' protest. The farmers' demands, in response to the land that has been acquired for city development over the last 4 decades, include increased land compensation and improved rehabilitation facilities for their families. The Noida Police had earlier released a warning to reduce gridlock on the routes.

#WATCH | Security stepped up at the Delhi-Noida, Chilla border, in view of the farmers' protest march. pic.twitter.com/RWQrFwQFZs — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Following the announcement of the United Kisan Morcha's march to Delhi, traffic police were notified. Farmers from hundreds of villages in Noida and Greater Noida have announced that they will march to Delhi in protest for their demands. The police diverted traffic on Thursday in response to the farmers' call. If you are planning to travel on Thursday, please read the traffic police advisory before using Noida's roads.

The route from Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 to Sector-06 Chowki Chowk and from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk to Harola Chowk will be completely closed to traffic, per the traffic police advisory. Due to the protest, Golchakkar Chowk, Sector-15, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector-06 Chowki Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk, Sector-8/10/11/12 Chowk, and Harola Chowk will all have traffic rerouted as needed.