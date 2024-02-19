Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, registry camps to be set up soon; check details

Flat buyers in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida will soon have the convenience of registering their flats on Sundays starting next month in March. The registration department has already begun preparations for this.

The department has requested data from Noida and Greater Noida authorities regarding projects where builders have agreed to pay 25 per cent of their outstanding dues to the authorities. Permission for registration has been granted by the respective authorities. Once the data is received from the authorities, the registration department will announce its schedule for facilitating registration by setting up camps on Sundays in March.

In recent days, to resolve builder-buyer issues, certain amendments have been made. Under this, builders are being provided with benefits, including a waiver of interest during the two-year COVID-19 period, among others. However, this benefit can only be availed once the builder is prepared to pay the entire 25 per cent due to the authorities.

Approximately 40 projects' builders in Noida-Greater Noida have agreed with both authorities to pay their 25 per cent dues. The registration department has requested records from both authorities to ascertain how many builders have deposited the money and how many have been issued NOCs for registration.

Stamp Department's AIG BS Verma told Navbharat Times that data has been requested from both authorities regarding which projects have been issued NOCs for registration. Once the data is received, flat buyers will be facilitated with registration every Sunday through camps.