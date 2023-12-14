Delhi-NCR: Planning Christmas, New Year's Eve party? Prior permission required from DM's office, here's how to get

Verma issued the necessary directives, requiring representatives of hotels, restaurants, resorts, clubs, and pubs, among others, to obtain permission for such events.

Delhi-NCR: The holiday season is right around the corner. If you intend to arrange or hold a Christmas or New Year's party in Delhi-NCR's Noida and Greater Noida then you must first obtain district magistrate authorization in advance. During a meeting with officials from several departments on Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma stated that prior permission from the DM's office is required for any parties or festivities on Christmas or New Year's Eve.

Verma issued the necessary directives, requiring representatives of hotels, restaurants, resorts, clubs, and pubs, among others, to obtain permission for such events. Permission will only be granted once the required no-objection certificates (NOCs) have been obtained from the various departments involved.

Verma said, “Representatives of hotels, clubs and pubs, resorts, restaurants, and other places, which are planning to organise parties or events for Christmas or New Year will have to ensure that they seek permission from the DM’s office, as per the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 1955.”

“The officials concerned have been asked to ensure that necessary permissions are sought for such events in the district while ensuring that the permission is granted only after all norms are met,” continued Verma.

Entertainment tax inspector, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aman Sen said “To obtain prior permission, the organisation must apply through the online portal ‘Niveshmitra’. The entire process is online and, therefore, all NOCs such as fire safety, electrical safety, and security, among others, have to be uploaded online only.”