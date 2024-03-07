CNG prices in Delhi slashed by Rs 2.5 per kg, check new rates

This is the first time the price of CNG has come down in the last 11 months. The reduction in CNG retail prices is expected to benefit primarily the transportation sector (three-wheelers and four-wheelers) in India.

Natural gas distribution company Indraprastha Gas Limited has cut retail prices of compressed natural gas by Rs 2.5 per kg. This reduction in the gas prices, effective from 6 am Thursday, will be in all the geographical areas of the gas distributor, IGL said in a post on X. This 3 percent reduction has now brought the retail price of CNG in Delhi at Rs 74.09 per kg, while it will be Rs 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Currently, Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand pay the highest price for CNG at Rs 81.94 per kg.

Incorporated in 1998, Indraprastha took over Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Limited (Formerly Gas Authority of India Limited).

The project was started to lay the network for the distribution of natural gas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to consumers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors. With the backing of strong promoters - GAIL (India) Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) - IGL plans to provide natural gas in the entire capital region.