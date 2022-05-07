IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal equals Lasith Malinga's record after clinching 22 wickets this season

Yuzvendra Chahal

One spinner who has been part of every discussion is Yuzvendra Chahal. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler has been in top form in the 15th edition and has taken 22 wickets so far.

In the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Chahal performed brilliantly and made sure to send back Bhanuka Rajapakse, Jonny Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal. With this 3fer, he has also completed taking 20 wickets this season and this has now become the fourth time he has achieved this feat in his IPL career.

Not just that, the spinner has also equalled Lasith Malinga's record. The current fast bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals for the 2022 season had also taken 20 or more wickets in a season four times in his IPL career.





The two are followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Sunil Narine and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who have also taken 20 or more wickets in an IPL season but three times each.

Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan are also part of the list who have taken 20 or more wickets in a season of IPL twice.

Talking about the clash, earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The Mayank Agarwal-led side scored 189 runs and lost five wickets in their allotted 20 overs.