WTC Points Table 2023-25: India lose top spot after embarrassing loss to South Africa in Centurion, slip to...

Virat Kohli managed to score a half-century, but India's batting performance fell short as they suffered a defeat by an innings and 32 runs against South Africa in the opening Test in Centurion on Thursday.

India were dismissed for a mere 131 runs in 34.1 overs during their second innings on the third day, after successfully bowling out South Africa for 408 runs in 108.4 overs. In their first innings, the visitors had scored 245 runs. On Thursday, South Africa extended their overnight score of 256 for 5 by adding 152 runs, resulting in an overall lead of 163 runs.

The Proteas' pace trio, consisting of Nandre Burger (4/33), Kagiso Rabada (2/32), and Marco Jansen (3/36), effectively stifled the Indian team with their disciplined attack.

Earlier in the match, Marco Jansen remained unbeaten on 84 runs, while opener Dean Elgar scored an impressive 185 runs, emerging as the highest scorer for the hosts.

This defeat caused India to drop from the top spot to the fifth position in the World Test Championship points table, while South Africa climbed to the first position.

Here's the Updated WTC Points Table

Brief Scores:

India first innings: 245 all out.

South Africa first innings: 408 allout in 108.4 overs (Dean Elgar 185, Marco Jansen 84 not out; David Bedingham 56; Jasprit Bumrah 4/69, Mohammed Siraj 2/91).

India second innings: 131 all out in 34.1 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Shubman Gill 26; Nandre Burger 4/33, Marco Jansen 3/36, Kagiso Rabada 2/32).

