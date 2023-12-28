Headlines

This B-town celeb is more popular than star kids Janhvi, Ananya, Nysa, Sara; hasn’t done single film, owns car worth Rs…

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Leaders, actors and celebrities who are invited

India suffer embarrassing defeat on South African soil in Test cricket history, trails 1-0 in 2-match series

Watch: Irfan Pathan apologizes to Sunil Gavaskar on live TV; India legend refuses to accept - Here's why

Meet man who is set to earn Rs 8300 crore per year 'for doing nothing'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This B-town celeb is more popular than star kids Janhvi, Ananya, Nysa, Sara; hasn’t done single film, owns car worth Rs…

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Leaders, actors and celebrities who are invited

India suffer embarrassing defeat on South African soil in Test cricket history, trails 1-0 in 2-match series

Here's how much Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, other south superstars charge per film

8 health benefits of mushroom

Barack Obama’s favourite films of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

This B-town celeb is more popular than star kids Janhvi, Ananya, Nysa, Sara; hasn’t done single film, owns car worth Rs…

Sharmila Tagore reveals 'questions were asked in Parliament' over her bikini photoshoot, Saif Ali Khan says he was...

This 90s actress, SRK's co-star battled cancer, underwent plastic surgery, became single mother, now she's...

HomeCricket

Cricket

India suffer embarrassing defeat on South African soil in Test cricket history, trails 1-0 in 2-match series

South Africa hammered India by an innings and 32 runs, concluding the Boxing Day Test in a mere three days.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

article-main
IND vs SA, 1st Test
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India arrived in South Africa with great expectations of conquering their final frontier. However, Rohit Sharma's men delivered one of their most lackluster performances in recent memory during the Test match. South Africa dominated the game, hammering India by an innings and 32 runs, concluding the Boxing Day Test in a mere three days.

Amidst the disappointment, Virat Kohli displayed his resilience by scoring a determined 76 runs in the third innings. Unfortunately, the rest of the batting unit appeared utterly clueless against a fired-up South African pace attack. Led by the experienced Kagiso Rabada and debutant Nandre Burger, the opposition's bowlers wreaked havoc, with Burger finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 33. India's third innings lasted a mere 34.1 overs, as they crumbled meekly in what can only be described as one of the most feeble batting displays by the Test team in recent times. They managed a paltry 131 runs, while the South African pacers ran riot.

KL Rahul's century in the first innings was undoubtedly a shining moment, but it cannot overshadow the collective failure of the batting unit. Conversely, Dean Elgar, in his penultimate Test, delivered a sensational performance, scoring an impressive 185 runs, while Marco Jansen remained unbeaten with a remarkable 84, enabling South Africa to post a formidable total of 408 in the first innings.

Regrettably, India's bowling attack, which heavily relied on the talents of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, appeared lackluster, with debutant Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Shardul Thakur conceding a significant number of runs.

Not only did India falter with the bat and ball, but their overall performance on the field was also lackluster. This stark contrast to the team's recent success in the World Cup, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, was disheartening. In his inaugural Test as captain in South Africa, India suffered one of their most humbling defeats.

It is worth noting that India has never emerged victorious in a Test series in South Africa since their first tour in 1992, and unfortunately, this record will remain unbroken in the ongoing two-match series. Out of the 24 Tests played in the Rainbow Nation, India has managed to secure victory in only four.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

Farewell Vijayakanth, self-made superstar who challenged Rajni, Kamal; worked for free when big makers didn't cast him

SocialKing.in: Dominating the 2023 Social Media Marketing Landscape

Mahindra Thar 5-door may not be a ‘Thar’ officially, the new SUV will likely be named…

Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi to Russia, says 'will be glad to see...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE