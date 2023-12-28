India suffer embarrassing defeat on South African soil in Test cricket history, trails 1-0 in 2-match series

South Africa hammered India by an innings and 32 runs, concluding the Boxing Day Test in a mere three days.

India arrived in South Africa with great expectations of conquering their final frontier. However, Rohit Sharma's men delivered one of their most lackluster performances in recent memory during the Test match. South Africa dominated the game, hammering India by an innings and 32 runs, concluding the Boxing Day Test in a mere three days.

Amidst the disappointment, Virat Kohli displayed his resilience by scoring a determined 76 runs in the third innings. Unfortunately, the rest of the batting unit appeared utterly clueless against a fired-up South African pace attack. Led by the experienced Kagiso Rabada and debutant Nandre Burger, the opposition's bowlers wreaked havoc, with Burger finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 33. India's third innings lasted a mere 34.1 overs, as they crumbled meekly in what can only be described as one of the most feeble batting displays by the Test team in recent times. They managed a paltry 131 runs, while the South African pacers ran riot.

That's that from the Test at Centurion.



South Africa win by an innings and 32 runs, lead the series 1-0.



Scorecard - https://t.co/032B8Fmvt4 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Sd7hJSxqGK — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2023

KL Rahul's century in the first innings was undoubtedly a shining moment, but it cannot overshadow the collective failure of the batting unit. Conversely, Dean Elgar, in his penultimate Test, delivered a sensational performance, scoring an impressive 185 runs, while Marco Jansen remained unbeaten with a remarkable 84, enabling South Africa to post a formidable total of 408 in the first innings.

Regrettably, India's bowling attack, which heavily relied on the talents of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, appeared lackluster, with debutant Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Shardul Thakur conceding a significant number of runs.

Not only did India falter with the bat and ball, but their overall performance on the field was also lackluster. This stark contrast to the team's recent success in the World Cup, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, was disheartening. In his inaugural Test as captain in South Africa, India suffered one of their most humbling defeats.

It is worth noting that India has never emerged victorious in a Test series in South Africa since their first tour in 1992, and unfortunately, this record will remain unbroken in the ongoing two-match series. Out of the 24 Tests played in the Rainbow Nation, India has managed to secure victory in only four.