WTC 2023 Final: David Warner reveals exact date on when he plans to retire from Test cricket

David Warner (File Photo)

David Warner has expressed his desire to bid farewell to his Test career on his homeground at the SCG next year, in a Test against Pakistan. This would mark a significant milestone in his international cricket journey, as he hopes to make a clean exit from the game. Warner's ultimate goal is to play his final game in Australia colours at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA.

However, Warner's recent Test form has raised doubts about his ability to make it to the Sydney New Years Test against Pakistan. Additionally, the packed cricket schedule between now and then only adds to the challenge. As a result, it is possible that the Ashes could be the last time he plays a Test away from home.

"I've always said the [2024 T20] World Cup will be my final game, but I think I probably owe it to myself and my family," Warner said ahead of Australia's training session in Beckenham, where they are preparing for the World Test Championship final that precedes the Ashes.

"If I can score runs here, continue to play back in Australia, I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies [Test] series. If I get through this and I can make the Pakistan series, I will definitely finish up then."

Warner is presently in England, gearing up for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship against India, followed by the five-match Ashes series with England. Additionally, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India at the end of the year is also on his radar.

