WT20 World Cup 2023: This female cricketer surpassed MS Dhoni, Ricky Ponting to set new world record

Australian cricketer Meg Lanning (File photo)

The nail-biting final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 came to an end with the Australian cricket team clinching a historic victory over South Africa, making this the sixth time that they claimed the World Cup title over the last few years.

The Australian cricket team created history on Sunday evening by winning the Women’s T20 World Cup title for the third time consecutively, and sixth time overall, when it beat the South African women’s cricket team by 19 runs.

After the remarkable win in the 2023 T20 World Cup, Australia has officially won six out of the eight world cup titles yet. Meanwhile, South Africa, making their debut in a World Cup final, put on a stellar performance with the ball, limiting Australia's formidable batting lineup to 156-6.

After leading her team to victory, Australian skipper Meg Lanning created history by winning her fifth ICC tournament as captain, setting a new world record and surpassing many famed male cricketers such as former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and Australian skipper Ricky Ponting.

Meg Lanning has led the Australian women’s cricket team to victory in four of the Women’s T20 World Cup (2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023) along with the 2023 ODI World Cup. Lanning also led her team to victory in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

With the victory in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup, Lanning has now set a new record for being the captain with the most number of wins in an ICC tournament, rounding her number up to 5. Here are the three people holding the most titles in ICC –

Australian women’s team skipper Meg Lanning – 5

Australian men’s team skipper Ricky Ponting – 4

Indian men’s team skipper MS Dhoni – 3

While South Africa managed to keep Australia's biggest hitters quiet, opener Beth Mooney anchored the innings with aplomb, striking nine fours and one six in a crucial unbeaten 74 from 53 deliveries. In doing so, she became the first player to hit the fifties in two T20 World Cup finals, a remarkable feat that will surely be remembered for years to come.

