'Wrong man to do your aggression': India legend warns Nandre Burger against sledging Virat Kohli

Kohli thrives on a tough challenge when he's at the crease and elevates his game when he's provoked by the opposition players.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar issued a stern warning to the South African cricketers about sledging Virat Kohli during the ongoing second Test at Newlands in Cape Town. 

Gavaskar, who was providing commentary for host broadcaster Star Sports, expressed his concern after Nandre Burger bowled a delivery to Kohli, who confidently defended it with a straight bat. However, Burger, seemingly agitated, menacingly gestured to throw the ball back towards the stumps behind the batsman while giving Kohli an intense glare.

Kohli remained unfazed by the incident, while Gavaskar took the opportunity to caution the Proteas, emphasizing that the renowned Indian batsman thrives on such displays of aggression from the opposition.

These incidents only fuel Kohli's determination, propelling him to score an abundance of runs with even greater resolve.

"Now you can say the battle lines are draw. But Virat Kohli is the wrong man to do your aggression," Gavaskar was heard saying on air.

Notably, former Australia captain Tim Paine had advised his teammates against sledging or engaging with Kohli when he's batting in the middle during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Test series Down Under.

Kohli thrives on a tough challenge when he's at the crease and elevates his game when he's provoked by the opposition players.

Gavaskar's warning came at a crucial moment when India had already taken the lead over South Africa in their first innings on Day 1 of the second and final Test.

In response to Burger's gesture, Kohli unleashed his power by smashing three boundaries off the next few deliveries he faced.

India dismissed the Proteas for a meager total of 55 runs, having been instructed to bowl first. Mohammed Siraj showcased his exceptional talent by taking six wickets in a single innings, marking his first-ever six-wicket haul in Test matches. Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar also contributed to India's success, each claiming a pair of wickets for Team India.

