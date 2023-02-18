Search icon
WPL: Smriti Mandhana named captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore

After being purchased for a whopping Rs 3.4 crore, Mandhana became the biggest buy of the auction .

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

File Photo

Smriti Mandhana has been named captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the first season of Women's Premier League, which kicks off on Saturday. By the end of the auction, Mandhana had been purchased for a stunning Rs 3.4 Crore, making him the first and most expensive name on the list.

From one No. 18 to another, from one skipper to another, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis proclaim RCB's captain for the Women's Premier League - Smriti Mandhana," stated the tweet announcing the captain by the club.

In the video, Kohli, who previously captained the men's squad, said, “Now it’s time for Another No.18 to lead very special RCB team in WPL. Yes, We are talking about Smriti Mandhana, Go well Smriti. You have the support best team and best fans in the world.” In a video message of congratulations to Mandhana, former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli stated.

Smriti Madhana, one of the best women's cricketers in the world, never attempts to overhit the ball; instead, she simply stretches her body forward and caresses the ball while retaining her form.

The southpaw's spectacular strokes are indicative of her own flare and elegance. With her proficiency with both speed and spin, she is considered one of the best hitters in the world.

