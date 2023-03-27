Search icon
WPL 2023 Final: Know how much the trophy costs, prize money for winner and runner up teams

Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy for the first season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, winning a hefty cash prize along with the gold trophy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Putting an end to the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League, the Mumbai Indians (MI) lifted the WPL 2023 trophy after Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals (DC) by 7 wickets. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI ended up creating history by being the first team to lift the WPL trophy on Sunday.

Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals decided to bat first, garnering a total of 131 runs for 9 wickets, allowed to the stunning partnership between Shikha Pandey (27 not out) and Radha Yadav (27 not out), giving MI a run for their money in the first inning.

While the chase wasn’t easy, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians ended up reaching 134 runs for just 3 wickets in 19.3 overs. MI lifted the gold trophy of WPL 2023, with the team members getting hefty prize money apart from the title and recognition.

WPL 2023 trophy, winning team’s cash prize

The WPL 2023 trophy has a stunning gold frame and stands about 1.5 feet tall. The price and make of the gold Women’s Premier League trophy have not been revealed yet, but it is expected to be slightly less than the price of the IPL trophy, which is around Rs 20 crore.

Further, the winning team in the WPL 2023 – Mumbai Indians – lifted the trophy and got the winning cash prize of Rs 6 crore, while the first runner-up of the tournament – Delhi Capitals – got a cash prize of Rs 3 crore. The second runner-up in WPL 2023 – UP Warriorz – won a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Apart from the cash prize for the top three winning teams, the WPL 2023 committee also distributed awards for different categories, with the cash prize ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, as per the category.

