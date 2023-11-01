World Cup 2023: England's David Willey announces retirement from international cricket

Willey has emerged as one of the standout performers in England's lackluster World Cup campaign, leading the batting averages and securing the second spot in the bowling averages.

David Willey has made the decision to retire from international cricket at the age of 33, following England's final match at the World Cup in India. This choice comes after the ECB's recent decision not to extend him a central contract for the 2023-24 cycle.

Willey stands out among the England players who have truly made a name for themselves during the past four weeks in India. Despite joining the team after their crushing loss to South Africa in Mumbai, he has managed to impress with his performance. With five wickets at an average of 27.20 and a commendable 42 runs from the lower order, Willey has proven his worth on the field.

"I never wanted this day to come," Willey wrote in a post on his Instagram page. "From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup.

"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest. I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white ball team with some of the best players in the world. I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times.

"To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful."

Willey said that he will continue to give "my everything and more" in England's final three group games against Australia, Netherlands and Pakistan. "I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup," he said.

Willey made his debut for the England cricket team in a no-result match against Ireland in Malahide back in May 2015. This occurred shortly after England's disappointing elimination from the World Cup during the group stage. Since then, he has become a key member of the team's white-ball squads, contributing to their rebuilding process under the guidance of Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss, and Andrew Strauss. In his impressive career, he has taken 94 wickets in 70 ODIs and an additional 51 wickets in 43 T20Is. His most recent T20I performance took place in Canberra in October 2022.