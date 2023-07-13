Headlines

Chandrayaan 3 countdown: Just hours before launch, know evolution of ISRO’s moon missions

Meet Soundarya, Karnataka's first AI-generated news presenter introduced to South India audience

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

WI vs IND, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma completes 3,500 runs in Test cricket

DNA Verified: TV, mobile phones, household items cheaper amid new GST rates? Truth behind viral post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan 3 countdown: Just hours before launch, know evolution of ISRO’s moon missions

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Meet Soundarya, Karnataka's first AI-generated news presenter introduced to South India audience

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

Batters who have hit most fifties in World Cup

Monsoon: 10 tips to keep cars safe from flood damage

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

DNA | Race between Sherpas to climb Mt. Everest

Gautam Gambhir opens up on his relationship with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Raids on active drug peddlers held by Delhi Police under ‘Operation Kavach’

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

How Adhura's horrors are more about bullying and loneliness of 'misfits' than anything supernatural | Opinion

HomeCricket

cricket

WI vs IND, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma completes 3,500 runs in Test cricket

Rohit became the 20th Indian batter to reach the milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has surpassed the remarkable milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket. This significant achievement was reached during the ongoing opening Test against West Indies in Dominica. Prior to the match, Sharma needed just 63 runs to reach this impressive mark. 

Rohit became the 20th Indian batter to reach the milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket. Among active Indian players, only Kohli (8,479), Cheteshwar Pujara (7,195), and Ajinkya Rahane (5,066) have scored more Test runs. Rohit, who has an average of over 45 in the format, achieved this feat in 51 Tests. In addition to his 15 half-centuries, he has also scored nine centuries.

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, had to wait until 2013 to receive his first Test cap. Although he had a strong start, he struggled to find consistency as a middle-order batter. However, his fortunes changed when he was promoted to open the batting in 2019. Last year, he was appointed as India's full-time Test captain after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role.

When playing at home, Rohit has amassed 2,002 runs in 24 Tests, including six half-centuries and eight centuries. His average of 66.73 is the sixth-highest among batters with at least 2,000 Test runs on home soil. In away Tests, playing in the opposition's home ground, he has scored over 1,350 runs in 25 matches, maintaining an average of over 31. He has also scored 122 runs at an average of 30.50 in two neutral Tests.

India bowled out West Indies for 150 in the first innings on Day 1, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking five wickets. The Indian openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit, formed an unbeaten partnership of 80 runs, showcasing India's dominance on the first day.

READ| 'It could've been the highest point in my career...': R Ashwin reflects on WTC final snub

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note for her personal assistant as he completes 20 years with her: Priyanka Chopra reacts

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on tackling negativity on social media: 'People need to be more open to...' | Exclusive

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor 'chased' Bawaal makers to cast them, say star kids' advantage is only till debut | Exclusive

What is Guillain-Barre syndrome, rare neurological condition that forced Peru to declare 90-day emergency?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE