WI vs IND, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma completes 3,500 runs in Test cricket

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has surpassed the remarkable milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket. This significant achievement was reached during the ongoing opening Test against West Indies in Dominica. Prior to the match, Sharma needed just 63 runs to reach this impressive mark.

Rohit became the 20th Indian batter to reach the milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket. Among active Indian players, only Kohli (8,479), Cheteshwar Pujara (7,195), and Ajinkya Rahane (5,066) have scored more Test runs. Rohit, who has an average of over 45 in the format, achieved this feat in 51 Tests. In addition to his 15 half-centuries, he has also scored nine centuries.

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, had to wait until 2013 to receive his first Test cap. Although he had a strong start, he struggled to find consistency as a middle-order batter. However, his fortunes changed when he was promoted to open the batting in 2019. Last year, he was appointed as India's full-time Test captain after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role.

When playing at home, Rohit has amassed 2,002 runs in 24 Tests, including six half-centuries and eight centuries. His average of 66.73 is the sixth-highest among batters with at least 2,000 Test runs on home soil. In away Tests, playing in the opposition's home ground, he has scored over 1,350 runs in 25 matches, maintaining an average of over 31. He has also scored 122 runs at an average of 30.50 in two neutral Tests.

India bowled out West Indies for 150 in the first innings on Day 1, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking five wickets. The Indian openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit, formed an unbeaten partnership of 80 runs, showcasing India's dominance on the first day.

