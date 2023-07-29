Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

Among the players, the veteran pacer James Anderson stood tall in his bowling partner Stuart Broad's jersey, while the wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow proudly donned the English captain Ben Stokes's shirt.

On the third day of the final Ashes Test, a heartwarming and meaningful gesture unfolded at The Oval. The England players, in a display of unity and compassion, lined up before the start of the day wearing each other's jerseys. This powerful message aimed to raise awareness about dementia, a disease that robs individuals of their memories.

Among the players, the veteran pacer James Anderson stood tall in his bowling partner Stuart Broad's jersey, while the wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow proudly donned the English captain Ben Stokes's shirt. To add to the significance, the players even sported different names on their jerseys. The crowd erupted in thunderous applause, appreciating this thoughtful act.

This symbolic move served as a poignant reminder of the confusion and disorientation often experienced by those suffering from dementia. Marcus Trescothick, Englands assistant coach, shed light on the discussions that led to this decision. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Alzheimers Society collaborated to make this gesture possible, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and understanding about this debilitating disease.

England cricketers are wearing their teammates names in the pre-match line up, to draw attention to confusion often experienced by people living with dementia and how people with dementia lose precious memories.#CricketShouldBeUnforgettable | @alzheimerssoc pic.twitter.com/BZwRjnXbYo — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

"We are here supporting the Alzheimer's Society, and it is a subject very close to our hearts. It is a terrible disease," said Trescothick while talking to Sky Sports.

"We are here to try and raise awareness and bring it to the fore by educating people, and raising money too. The more money and awareness go into it, there will be more research.

"We have seen that new medication and new drugs have come into the market, they can make a big impact into that. Hopefully, today's initiative will keep pushing people to understand that," added Trescothick.

The fifth Ashes Test marks the final installment of red-ball action before the teams transition to the one-day format, as they gear up for the 2023 ODI World Cup, set to be held in India. Following this, the cricket calendar will witness the next Test series in December, as Pakistan embarks on a tour of Australia. Meanwhile, England will be hosting New Zealand and Ireland for a series of ODIs in September, while Australia will be touring South Africa and India for fifty-over matches in preparation for the World Cup in October-November.

Currently, Australia holds a 2-1 lead in the Ashes series, having already secured the series victory after the fourth Test concluded in a draw due to relentless rain in Manchester. Led by Pat Cummins, the Australian side is determined to achieve their first Ashes triumph on English soil since 2001.

