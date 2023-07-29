Headlines

Meet the richest Indian in UK with Rs 3,69,760 crore net worth, know about his business empire

'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared: What's the next step for selected candidates? How to check here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

10 indoor exercises for weight loss

5 drinks to keep you energised in monsoon

यूरिया गोल्ड या सल्फर यूरिया किसे कहते हैं ?  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

Among the players, the veteran pacer James Anderson stood tall in his bowling partner Stuart Broad's jersey, while the wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow proudly donned the English captain Ben Stokes's shirt.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On the third day of the final Ashes Test, a heartwarming and meaningful gesture unfolded at The Oval. The England players, in a display of unity and compassion, lined up before the start of the day wearing each other's jerseys. This powerful message aimed to raise awareness about dementia, a disease that robs individuals of their memories.

Among the players, the veteran pacer James Anderson stood tall in his bowling partner Stuart Broad's jersey, while the wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow proudly donned the English captain Ben Stokes's shirt. To add to the significance, the players even sported different names on their jerseys. The crowd erupted in thunderous applause, appreciating this thoughtful act.

This symbolic move served as a poignant reminder of the confusion and disorientation often experienced by those suffering from dementia. Marcus Trescothick, Englands assistant coach, shed light on the discussions that led to this decision. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Alzheimers Society collaborated to make this gesture possible, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and understanding about this debilitating disease.

"We are here supporting the Alzheimer's Society, and it is a subject very close to our hearts. It is a terrible disease," said Trescothick while talking to Sky Sports.

"We are here to try and raise awareness and bring it to the fore by educating people, and raising money too. The more money and awareness go into it, there will be more research.

"We have seen that new medication and new drugs have come into the market, they can make a big impact into that. Hopefully, today's initiative will keep pushing people to understand that," added Trescothick.

The fifth Ashes Test marks the final installment of red-ball action before the teams transition to the one-day format, as they gear up for the 2023 ODI World Cup, set to be held in India. Following this, the cricket calendar will witness the next Test series in December, as Pakistan embarks on a tour of Australia. Meanwhile, England will be hosting New Zealand and Ireland for a series of ODIs in September, while Australia will be touring South Africa and India for fifty-over matches in preparation for the World Cup in October-November.

Currently, Australia holds a 2-1 lead in the Ashes series, having already secured the series victory after the fourth Test concluded in a draw due to relentless rain in Manchester. Led by Pat Cummins, the Australian side is determined to achieve their first Ashes triumph on English soil since 2001.

READ| Watch: Yusuf Pathan turns back the clock, smashes 25-runs off ex-Pakistan star in Zimbabwe Afro T10 league

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

RARKPK Twitter review: Viewers call Ranveer 'scene-stealer', Alia 'breathtakingly beautiful' in 'perfect family film'

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Indian Air Force has announced exams dates, admit card to be out on this date

JRD Tata birth anniversary: When, where was India's first computer built? Know industrialist's connection

Will Ben Stokes come out of ODI retirement for World Cup 2023? Star all-rounder responds

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE