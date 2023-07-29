Headlines

Watch: Yusuf Pathan turns back the clock, smashes 25-runs off ex-Pakistan star in Zimbabwe Afro T10 league

Pathan initially started off cautiously, scoring 19 runs off 12 balls. However, he unleashed his full potential in the last three overs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Yusuf Pathan showcased his batting prowess for the Joburg Buffaloes in a thrilling encounter against the Durban Qalandars in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Zimbabwe-Afro T10 league in Harare on Friday, July 28.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 142, Pathan delivered a scintillating performance, smashing an unbeaten 80 runs off just 26 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 307.69. His innings included an impressive display of nine sixes and four boundaries. With his exceptional display, the right-handed batsman propelled his team into the tournament final.

The Joburg Buffaloes will now face the winner of Qualifier 2, which will be contested between the Harare Hurricanes and the Durban Qalandars, on July 29.

Pathan initially started off cautiously, scoring 19 runs off 12 balls. However, he unleashed his full potential in the last three overs. The 40-year-old veteran unleashed a barrage of seven sixes and four boundaries, propelling his team past the finishing line. Notably, he scored a remarkable 25 runs in the eighth over, off the bowling of Mohammad Amir.

Pathan has accumulated a remarkable total of 187 runs in eight games during the T10 tournament, boasting an impressive strike rate of 207.77. In the recent match, Durban Qalandars were tasked with batting and managed to score 140 runs for the loss of four wickets in just 10 overs. Andre Fletcher emerged as the top scorer, showcasing his skills with a brilliant 39 runs off only 14 balls. Asif Ali and Nick Welch also made valuable contributions, adding 32 runs (from 12 balls) and 24 runs (from 9 balls) respectively.

On the other hand, the Buffaloes' bowlers displayed their prowess by taking crucial wickets. Noor Ahmed proved to be particularly effective, claiming two wickets. Additionally, Blessing Muzarabani and Victory Nyauchi each scalped one wicket, further bolstering the Buffaloes' performance.

