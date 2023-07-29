Headlines

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Barbados? Check weather forecast

Team India's journey towards the 2023 ODI World Cup officially commenced with the ongoing India vs West Indies ODI series.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

The second match of the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies (IND vs WI ODI series) is scheduled for Saturday, July 29. Team India enters the match with a boost of confidence following their impressive victory in the tournament opener.

This IND vs WI ODI series holds great significance for Rohit Sharma & Co. as it provides them with an opportunity to address any concerns they may have before the 2023 ODI World Cup later this year. While it is highly likely that the Men in Blue will secure a 2-0 lead by defeating a weakened West Indies team in the second ODI, there is also a chance that rain may disrupt today's encounter.

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI is set to commence at 9.30 AM local time. According to Accuweather, there is an 88% chance of precipitation (rain) throughout the day. Rain is expected at Bridgetown, the venue of the IND vs WI 2nd ODI match, from 10 AM to 12 AM local time, with another spell of rain showers predicted between 4 PM to 6 PM local time. It is anticipated that rain will occur intermittently throughout the day, making it highly likely that the Duckworth Lewis method may come into play tonight due to the high chance of rain affecting the match.

Team India's journey towards the 2023 ODI World Cup officially commenced with the ongoing India vs West Indies ODI series. With limited matches remaining, the Men in Blue must address their weaknesses promptly. 

In the first ODI, the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took a total of 7 wickets. In the second ODI, India may opt to give Yuzvendra Chahal a chance, allowing the team management to assess the outcome of playing three spinners in their playing XI.

