Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Who owns Hardik Pandya’s IPL team Gujarat Titans? All about French company with assets worth Rs 11 lakh crore

Hardik Pandya-led team Gujarat Titans has made it to the IPL 2023 finals, and is set to face MS Doni’s team Chennai Super Kings tonight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Who owns Hardik Pandya’s IPL team Gujarat Titans? All about French company with assets worth Rs 11 lakh crore
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya (Photo - BCCI)

The sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to come to an end tonight, and the IPL 2023 final match will be played between Hardik Pandya’s team Gujarat Titans, and MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium this evening.

The CSK vs GT clash is expected to be one of the most historic IPL finals in history, but the fate of the match remains uncertain due to heavy rains in Ahmedabad. One fact which is lesser known in the cricket fraternity is the owner of Gujarat Titans, which is a French equity firm.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are owned by French private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. CVC Capital Partners is headed by chairperson Steve Koltes, who is a Switzerland-based banker.

CVC Capital Partners got the ownership rights to the Gujarat Capitals in a bid organized by Governing Council of the Indian Premier League. The French equity firm won the rights of Hardik Pandya’s IPL team through a bid of Rs 5625 crore.

While most of the owners of IPL teams are well known, not many people know about how CVC Capital Partners ended up owning Gujarat Titans. After they won the bid, Hardik Pandya was made the captain of the team, and star player Shubman Gill was bought in the IPL auction.

CVC Capital Partners is a big American-French equity firm and has assets worth 133 billion euros, which amounts to over Rs 11.98 lakh crores in Indian currency, much larger than the net worth of the majority of the IPL team owners in the cricket league.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will face off in the IPL 2023 final game tonight, with MS Dhoni making it to the finals for the 10th time in the history of IPL. If CSK wins the final match, they will tie with Mumbai Indians for the team which has won the most IPL titles in its history.

READ | IPL 2023 final: Gujarat Titans will defeat CSK without playing if...

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 709 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.