Who owns Hardik Pandya’s IPL team Gujarat Titans? All about French company with assets worth Rs 11 lakh crore

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya (Photo - BCCI)

The sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to come to an end tonight, and the IPL 2023 final match will be played between Hardik Pandya’s team Gujarat Titans, and MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium this evening.

The CSK vs GT clash is expected to be one of the most historic IPL finals in history, but the fate of the match remains uncertain due to heavy rains in Ahmedabad. One fact which is lesser known in the cricket fraternity is the owner of Gujarat Titans, which is a French equity firm.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are owned by French private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. CVC Capital Partners is headed by chairperson Steve Koltes, who is a Switzerland-based banker.

CVC Capital Partners got the ownership rights to the Gujarat Capitals in a bid organized by Governing Council of the Indian Premier League. The French equity firm won the rights of Hardik Pandya’s IPL team through a bid of Rs 5625 crore.

While most of the owners of IPL teams are well known, not many people know about how CVC Capital Partners ended up owning Gujarat Titans. After they won the bid, Hardik Pandya was made the captain of the team, and star player Shubman Gill was bought in the IPL auction.

CVC Capital Partners is a big American-French equity firm and has assets worth 133 billion euros, which amounts to over Rs 11.98 lakh crores in Indian currency, much larger than the net worth of the majority of the IPL team owners in the cricket league.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will face off in the IPL 2023 final game tonight, with MS Dhoni making it to the finals for the 10th time in the history of IPL. If CSK wins the final match, they will tie with Mumbai Indians for the team which has won the most IPL titles in its history.

