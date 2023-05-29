IPL 2023 final: Gujarat Titans will defeat CSK without playing if... (File photo)

The sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to come to an end tonight after the IPL 2023 final was pushed by one day due to rains in Ahmedabad. Now, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to face each other on the pitch on Reserve Day, May 29.

The CSK vs GT match is expected to be one of the most thrilling IPL finals of all time, with both the teams having a strong batting lineup and a tight fielding routine. However, there is a chance that GT will win the IPL 2023 finals without even facing CSK in a match.

The IPL 2023 final CSK vs GT was pushed to the Reserve Day because of heavy rains lashing Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, leading to puddles in the Narendra Modi Stadium. If the rains persist in the city, it could prove to be very good news for Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

How will Gujarat Titans defeat CSK in IPL 2023 without playing?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final match was pushed to May 29, Reserve Day, on account of heavy rains. However, if rains persist in Ahmedabad and the Narendra Modi Stadium remains flooded, Hardik Pandya’s team Gujarat Titans will win the IPL this year.

This is because Gujarat Titans are ahead of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL points table, handing them an automatic win if the final match is cancelled because of the weather.

According to the IPL 2023 points table, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans has won 10 out of the total 14 league games, giving them 20 points on the board. However, MS Dhoni’s team CSK has won 8 out of 10 matches in the league, giving them 17 points.

This means that if the IPL 2023 finals get cancelled because of the weather, Gujarat Titans will lift the gold IPL trophy and win the Rs 20 crore cash prize without even playing against CSK.

