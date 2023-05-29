Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023 final: Gujarat Titans will defeat CSK without playing if...

As the IPL 2023 final match is set to take place tonight, there is a unique chance that Gujarat Titans will defeat Chennai Super Kings without facing the team on the field.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

IPL 2023 final: Gujarat Titans will defeat CSK without playing if...
IPL 2023 final: Gujarat Titans will defeat CSK without playing if... (File photo)

The sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to come to an end tonight after the IPL 2023 final was pushed by one day due to rains in Ahmedabad. Now, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to face each other on the pitch on Reserve Day, May 29.

The CSK vs GT match is expected to be one of the most thrilling IPL finals of all time, with both the teams having a strong batting lineup and a tight fielding routine. However, there is a chance that GT will win the IPL 2023 finals without even facing CSK in a match.

The IPL 2023 final CSK vs GT was pushed to the Reserve Day because of heavy rains lashing Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, leading to puddles in the Narendra Modi Stadium. If the rains persist in the city, it could prove to be very good news for Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

How will Gujarat Titans defeat CSK in IPL 2023 without playing?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final match was pushed to May 29, Reserve Day, on account of heavy rains. However, if rains persist in Ahmedabad and the Narendra Modi Stadium remains flooded, Hardik Pandya’s team Gujarat Titans will win the IPL this year.

This is because Gujarat Titans are ahead of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL points table, handing them an automatic win if the final match is cancelled because of the weather.

According to the IPL 2023 points table, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans has won 10 out of the total 14 league games, giving them 20 points on the board. However, MS Dhoni’s team CSK has won 8 out of 10 matches in the league, giving them 17 points.

This means that if the IPL 2023 finals get cancelled because of the weather, Gujarat Titans will lift the gold IPL trophy and win the Rs 20 crore cash prize without even playing against CSK.

READ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Gujarat vs Chennai summit clash moved to reserve day after heavy rain in Ahmedabad

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 709 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.