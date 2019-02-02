West Indies vs England: Alzarri Joseph's mother passes away, pacer continues to play for team

In a tragic loss, West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph’s mother, Sharon Joseph passed away just before the third-day match of the second Test against England on Saturday.

Windies Cricket conveyed the message on Twitter. They tweeted, “Sad news in the WINDIES camp. Our young fast bowler Alzarri Joseph's mother, Sharon Joseph, passed away earlier today. Please join us as we express our heartfelt condolences to Alzarri and his family during this very difficult time”.

Sad news in the WINDIES camp. Our young fast bowler Alzarri Joseph's mother, Sharon Joseph, passed away earlier today. Please join us as we express our heartfelt condolences to Alzarri and his family during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/hRbheXM2sI February 2, 2019

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop was seen offering his condolences to the 22-year-old bowler before the start of the match.

Showing a sign of gratitude, the hosts and England players wore black armbands during the play. After Joseph was bowler at 7 in 20 balls, the visitors and the crowd applauded for him.

Windies ended Day 2 on 272 for six, with a lead of 95 runs.