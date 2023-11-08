Headlines

Meet Uber driver who earned Rs 23 lakh by cancelling most rides, started driving 6 years ago, his plan is…

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Kerala dog's heartrending wait outside hospital for dead owner reminiscent of Japan's Hachiko, watch

WC 2023 semifinal qualification scenarios: Australia reach semis; New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan in 3-way battle

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Uber driver who earned Rs 23 lakh by cancelling most rides, started driving 6 years ago, his plan is…

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Kerala dog's heartrending wait outside hospital for dead owner reminiscent of Japan's Hachiko, watch

8 top saree looks of Nita Ambani

List of records broken by Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup

8 Hollywood stars who are Shah Rukh Khan fans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

Three of Us movie review: Avinash Arun's moving drama contains acting masterclass from Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah

HomeCricket

Cricket

WC 2023 semifinal qualification scenarios: Australia reach semis; New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan in 3-way battle

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia to meet South Africa in semifinal, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan fight for last semis spot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, one of the most remarkable innings came from Glenn Maxwell, who is being hailed as one of the greatest knocks in the tournament's 48-year history. Thanks to his double century, Australia secured their spot in the semifinals. Joining India and South Africa, Australia became the third team to advance to the semis, setting the stage for an exciting South Africa vs. Australia semifinal.

The remaining semifinal spot is still up for grabs, with New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan competing for it. Australia's 3-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium propelled them to 12 points, ensuring their place in the semis. New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, all tied with 8 points, will play their final group stage games to determine the last knockout berth. New Zealand currently holds the fourth spot with the best Net Run Rate (NRR) among the three contenders.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal qualification scenarios:

India:

India have already qualified for the semifinals.

South Africa:

South Africa have already qualified for the semifinals.

Australia:

Australia have already reached the semifinals.

New Zealand

New Zealand will face Sri Lanka in their final group game, which is a must-win clash after the Kiwis have lost four games in a row. Kane Williamson’s men will meet India in the semifinals if they beat Sri Lanka, and if Pakistan and Afghanistan fail to win their respective games.

The Kiwis have +0.398 NRR, while Babar Azam and Co. are further behind with +0.036. Afghanistan has the worst NRR among all three, at -0.338.

Pakistan: 

Pakistan, on the other hand, has gone from nearly being eliminated to vying for a semifinal spot. They hope for New Zealand and Afghanistan to drop points in their final group games. If New Zealand beats Sri Lanka, Pakistan will not only have to defeat England but also secure a substantial NRR advantage to surpass the Kiwis.

Afghanistan:

Afghanistan faces a tough task, needing to beat South Africa in their final group game, with the worst NRR among the three chasing teams, a win alone won't guarantee their place in the semifinals. They'll need both New Zealand and Pakistan to lose their respective games to advance, or if the Kiwis and Pakistan win, Afghanistan must defeat South Africa by a significant margin to outperform the other teams on NRR.

Unfortunately, teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and England have already been ruled out of semifinal contention.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV available with Rs 3.5 lakh discount ahead of Diwali, check details

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Voting for 20 seats in phase 1 today, 60,000 security personnel in place

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE