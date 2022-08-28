Watch: Virat Kohli's brain fade moment, dismissed after brisk 35 runs vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli scored 35 runs against Pakistan

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli showed his fans a glimpse of his old self before they were brought back to reality. Kohli played a brisk knock of 35 runs against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday. Just as he tried to accelerate his inning, the talismanic batter was dismissed after some good bowling from Mohammad Nawaz.

Indian bowling attack must also get their due credit for dismissing Pakistan for a score of 147 runs, with Hardik Pandya contributing three wickets, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also registering four wickets on the night.

India chasing a 148-run target didn't get off to a good start as KL Rahul was dismissed on a golden duck. After that Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle and even though the 33-year-old did look nervy early on, he did ride out the storm.

The Delhi-born batsman smashed three boundaries and four sixes to roll back the years somewhat, however, he had a brain fade moment as he gave away his wicket after a needless shot.

Virat's dismissal brought an abrupt end to his brisk 35 runs-effort on the night which gave fans some hope of him returning to his usual best.

