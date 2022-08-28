IND vs PAK: 'He is only IPL level cricketer', react furious netizens as KL Rahul loses his wicket on a duck

KL Rahul

India vs Pakistan match most of the time considered as a battle between Indian batters and Pakistani bowlers and this time around also, the Indian team came under pressure from the first over itself as KL Rahul, who has scored 500+ runs in four consecutive seasons of the IPL got out in the first over and without scoring any run.

Pakistani team came to bat first in this epic encounter but were bundled out inside 20 overs after scoring 147 runs and it seemed to be below par score at the mid-innings. They would have talked about getting early wickets and making a match of it and they succeeded in their plans as they took the wicket of KL Rahul in the first over.

KL Rahul, who made his comeback after 4 months during the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe was expected to deliver big on this stage but as soon as he got out, furious netizens showed their anger on social media. Check out a few reactions.

KL Rahul is Biggest Fraud in Indian Cricket

I REPEAT



KL Rahul is Biggest Fraud in Indian Cricket#INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #KLRahul — Ravi Verma (@verma7050) August 28, 2022

I've never rated K L Rahul, nor see any reason to do so anytime soon. One of the most overrated players going. Was once a promising talent but let IPL money go to his head. Result is 100% mediocrity. And you want this moron to be India Captain?! #IndiaVsPakistan #KLRahul August 28, 2022

What a looser #klrahul, in every high pressure match he scores "0".pathetic performer. #INDvsPAK #hotstar — anant pandey (@anantpandey1) August 28, 2022

Talking about the match, Chasing a target of 148 runs, The Indian team has gotten off to a steady start despite losing the wicket of KL Rahul. As we write, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are batting currently and have scored 38 runs at the end of 6 overs.