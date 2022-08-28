Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs PAK: 'He is only IPL level cricketer', react furious netizens as KL Rahul loses his wicket on a duck

Coming to chase the target of 148 runs, KL Rahul opened the batting with Rohit Sharma but lost his wicket in the first delivery which he faced.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

IND vs PAK: 'He is only IPL level cricketer', react furious netizens as KL Rahul loses his wicket on a duck
KL Rahul

India vs Pakistan match most of the time considered as a battle between Indian batters and Pakistani bowlers and this time around also, the Indian team came under pressure from the first over itself as KL Rahul, who has scored 500+ runs in four consecutive seasons of the IPL got out in the first over and without scoring any run.

READ: Watch: Babar Azam and Avesh khan react as Fakhar Zaman walks off without any appeal from the bowler

Pakistani team came to bat first in this epic encounter but were bundled out inside 20 overs after scoring 147 runs and it seemed to be below par score at the mid-innings. They would have talked about getting early wickets and making a match of it and they succeeded in their plans as they took the wicket of KL Rahul in the first over.

KL Rahul, who made his comeback after 4 months during the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe was expected to deliver big on this stage but as soon as he got out, furious netizens showed their anger on social media. Check out a few reactions.

Talking about the match, Chasing a target of 148 runs, The Indian team has gotten off to a steady start despite losing the wicket of KL Rahul. As we write, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are batting currently and have scored 38 runs at the end of 6 overs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP: Labourers steal gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in Dhar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.