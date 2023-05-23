Watch: Vintage Dhoni on display as CSK skipper hits massive six ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 against GT

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Chennai Super Kings, led by the legendary MS Dhoni, are determined to redeem themselves from their lackluster performance last season and finish on top. After a disappointing 2022 season, the Dhoni-led side has already secured a spot in the Playoffs and is facing off against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

As the winner of this crucial match will secure a spot in the final, while the loser will get another chance, the four-time champions have been practicing hard. On the eve of the Qualifier 1, MS Dhoni was seen unleashing some powerful hits and massive sixes at the Chepauk. The former Indian cricketer has been hitting some impressive maximums during his side's matches in the ongoing edition of IPL.

Just hours before the all-important clash, the Chennai-based franchise shared a video of MS Dhoni hitting some fine shots, which has now gone viral on social media.

Watch:

Under the leadership of Dhoni, the team secured second place in the points table, winning eight out of 14 matches, with one game resulting in no outcome and five losses. It is worth mentioning that five of their eight victories were achieved on their home ground in Chepauk. The top spot was claimed by Gujarat Titans with ten wins, while Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians secured third and fourth place, respectively, completing the top four.

