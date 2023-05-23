CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Hardik Pandya in disbelief as no-ball cost Gujarat Titans big wicket

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

GT's Darshan Nalkande managed to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad, but unfortunately, he overstepped, resulting in a no-ball. This gave Gaikwad a golden opportunity to capitalize on the mistake, and he did just that.

The CSK opener took full advantage of the situation and smashed the fast bowler for a maximum, sending the ball flying into the CSK dug-out. Not content with just one impressive shot, Gaikwad then expertly timed a length delivery through the covers for a boundary.

Darshan Nalkande gets Ruturaj Gaikwad OUT but it's a NO-BALL #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/Xp53hPwGkJ May 23, 2023

Earlier, the toss for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was won by skipper Hardik Pandya, who chose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

The Eliminator match will take place on Wednesday at the same venue, featuring Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. The Qualifier 2 and final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday and Sunday, respectively.