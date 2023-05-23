Search icon
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Hardik Pandya in disbelief as no-ball cost Gujarat Titans big wicket

The CSK opener took full advantage of the situation and smashed the fast bowler for a maximum, sending the ball flying into the CSK dug-out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Hardik Pandya in disbelief as no-ball cost Gujarat Titans big wicket
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

GT's Darshan Nalkande managed to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad, but unfortunately, he overstepped, resulting in a no-ball. This gave Gaikwad a golden opportunity to capitalize on the mistake, and he did just that. 

The CSK opener took full advantage of the situation and smashed the fast bowler for a maximum, sending the ball flying into the CSK dug-out. Not content with just one impressive shot, Gaikwad then expertly timed a length delivery through the covers for a boundary.

Earlier, the toss for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was won by skipper Hardik Pandya, who chose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. 

The Eliminator match will take place on Wednesday at the same venue, featuring Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. The Qualifier 2 and final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
