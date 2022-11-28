Watch: Umran Malik's father dances in Joy as the fast bowler takes his first ODI wicket

Umran Malik made his OI debut against New Zealand and picked 2 wickets during his 10 over spell in which he game sway 66 runs.

Young Team India fast bowler Umran Malik made his much-awaited ODI debut at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25, in the opening match of the three-match series against New Zealand. Despite the Men in Blue going down by seven wickets, Umran had a decent game, registering figures of 2/66 from 10 overs.

The 23-year-old claimed his maiden ODI wicket when he dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway (24 off 42) caught behind off a full and wide delivery. The left-hander went for an expansive drive, but only managed to edge the ball to the keeper.

A video has now surfaced of the Jammu and Kashmir cricketer's family celebrating after the rookie fast bowler claimed his first ODI wicket. While the speedster himself reacted with delight, his family, who were following the proceedings on a TV screen, were also elated. Some of the members roared and then hugged each other to share the cricketer’s joy.

The moment Umran Malik picked up his maiden ODI wicket, his entire family erupted in joy and beamed with unadulterated happiness to celebrate their son’s accomplishment.

Reaction of Umran Malik’s family on his debut ODI wicket is priceless! pic.twitter.com/95qDFpqTCI — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) November 26, 2022

The video shows Umran’s brother all pumped up and fists punching the air in absolute ecstasy, the moment his brother dismissed Conway as his ODI debut scalp.

The very next instant, his father, followed by his mother and sisters too stood up on their feet to congratulate and embrace each other at their home in Srinagar.

Umran first grabbed the limelight with his fiery spells for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL. In the 2022 season, he claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.