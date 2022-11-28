Watch: Umran Malik's father dances in Joy as the fast bowler takes his first ODI wicket

Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pose with Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan in New York, photo goes viral

New Range Rover Velar launched in India, priced at Rs 94.3 lakh

Viral video: Patient dances to Jawan's 'Chaleya' in hospital, Shah Rukh Khan reacts

Scrub Typhus: Mite-borne infection kills 5 in Odisha, 9 in Shimla; all you need to know about the deadly infection

Cong MLA Mamman Khan arrested in Nuh violence case: Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pose with Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan in New York, photo goes viral

Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max bookings begin today: How to book in India

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Magsafe charger and other products killed after iPhone 15 launch, check list

Engineers' Day 2023: Bollywood actors who have studied engineering

8 most expensive television shows 

10 gluten-free foods to add in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pose with Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan in New York, photo goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet as he wishes speedy recovery to female fan dancing to Chaleya in hospital - Watch

KBC 15: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question about atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima that stumped Shubham Gangrade?

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Umran Malik's father dances in Joy as the fast bowler takes his first ODI wicket

Umran Malik made his OI debut against New Zealand and picked 2 wickets during his 10 over spell in which he game sway 66 runs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Young Team India fast bowler Umran Malik made his much-awaited ODI debut at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25, in the opening match of the three-match series against New Zealand. Despite the Men in Blue going down by seven wickets, Umran had a decent game, registering figures of 2/66 from 10 overs.

READ: FIFA World Cup: Niclas Fullkrug scores during the closing minutes as Germany plays a draw against Spain in group E match

The 23-year-old claimed his maiden ODI wicket when he dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway (24 off 42) caught behind off a full and wide delivery. The left-hander went for an expansive drive, but only managed to edge the ball to the keeper.

A video has now surfaced of the Jammu and Kashmir cricketer's family celebrating after the rookie fast bowler claimed his first ODI wicket. While the speedster himself reacted with delight, his family, who were following the proceedings on a TV screen, were also elated. Some of the members roared and then hugged each other to share the cricketer’s joy.

The moment Umran Malik picked up his maiden ODI wicket, his entire family erupted in joy and beamed with unadulterated happiness to celebrate their son’s accomplishment.

The video shows Umran’s brother all pumped up and fists punching the air in absolute ecstasy, the moment his brother dismissed Conway as his ODI debut scalp.

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Check out predicted XI, standing, stats for the upcoming game between Cameroon-Serbia

The very next instant, his father, followed by his mother and sisters too stood up on their feet to congratulate and embrace each other at their home in Srinagar.

Umran first grabbed the limelight with his fiery spells for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL. In the 2022 season, he claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    DNA TV Show: Jammu-Kashmir encounter exposes Pakistan’s hidden terrorism conspiracy

    Parliament special session: Govt calls all-party meeting on Sept 17

    Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq 2.0 sparks up again as the pacer makes a comeback in Afghanistan World Cup squad

    Meet orthodontist-turned-IAS officer, who failed UPSC twice, cleared exam in 3rd attempt with AIR...

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'main tumhara baap hoon' in video celebrating Jawan's success, fans are sure message is for 'haters'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

    Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

    Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE