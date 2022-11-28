Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 highlights: Aboubakar inspires Cameroon's comeback, match ends 3-3

Check out all the live details and updates for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Cameroon and Serbia which will be played today in Qatar.

Yesterday we saw 4 games in which we saw Costa Rica shocking Japan who defeated Germany a few days ago. It was the first gameof yesterday in which Keyshar Fullar scored the only goal of the game in the 8st minute of the game which led Costa Rica to victory over Japan.

In the 2nd match of the day, we saw another upset as Morocco defeated Belgium by 2-0 which was followerd by Croatia beating Canda by 4-1 and it was quite a one-sided game. The day ended with Germany taking on against Spain in a must-win game as a defeat would have knocked out four times champions out of the World Cup 2022.

Germans were trailing by a goal but substitute player Niclas Fallkrug scored the goal in the 83rd minute of the game and the match ended in a draw keeping Germans hopes alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action today for Portugal as his team takes on against Luiz Suarez's Uruguay. But this game will be played late night today. The day will start witth Cameroon taking on against Serbia which will be followed by South Korea vs Ghana, Brazil vs Switzerland and Ronaldo's game.

In this live blog, we will mostly be focusing on first game of the day betweeen Cameroon and Morocco. Since 2002, Cameroon has yet to succeed in winning a world cup game. They will tie Mexico's record of nine matches between 1930 and 1958 for the longest losing streak in tournament history if they lose to Serbia.

This is one record they will definitely not want to create. Serbia were on a six-match unbeaten run, claiming an impressive five wins and one draw before losing their opening match against Brazil. The match will be live streamed in Jio Cinema and will start from 3:30 PM IST.