Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 highlights: Aboubakar inspires Cameroon's comeback, match ends 3-3

Sports
Check out all the live details and updates for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Cameroon and Serbia which will be played today in Qatar.
Yesterday we saw 4 games in which we saw Costa Rica shocking Japan who defeated Germany a few days ago. It was the first gameof yesterday in which Keyshar Fullar scored the only goal of the game in the 8st minute of the game which led Costa Rica to victory over Japan.
READ: Watch: Canada's Alphonso Davies scores fastest goal of FIFA World Cup 2022
In the 2nd match of the day, we saw another upset as Morocco defeated Belgium by 2-0 which was followerd by Croatia beating Canda by 4-1 and it was quite a one-sided game. The day ended with Germany taking on against Spain in a must-win game as a defeat would have knocked out four times champions out of the World Cup 2022.
Germans were trailing by a goal but substitute player Niclas Fallkrug scored the goal in the 83rd minute of the game and the match ended in a draw keeping Germans hopes alive.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action today for Portugal as his team takes on against Luiz Suarez's Uruguay. But this game will be played late night today. The day will start witth Cameroon taking on against Serbia which will be followed by South Korea vs Ghana, Brazil vs Switzerland and Ronaldo's game.
READ: 'Unfair to point fingers on the IPL, blame the players for ICC failures': Gautam Gambhir
In this live blog, we will mostly be focusing on first game of the day betweeen Cameroon and Morocco. Since 2002, Cameroon has yet to succeed in winning a world cup game. They will tie Mexico's record of nine matches between 1930 and 1958 for the longest losing streak in tournament history if they lose to Serbia.
This is one record they will definitely not want to create. Serbia were on a six-match unbeaten run, claiming an impressive five wins and one draw before losing their opening match against Brazil. The match will be live streamed in Jio Cinema and will start from 3:30 PM IST.
Fulltime: The match between Cameroon and Serbia has finished 3-3 at full time, what a game it was, Cameroon took the lead but were 2-1 down at half time. It looked like Serbia would win the game but two goals from Cameroon turned the tie on its head as it ends 3-3.
66' - What a match this is turning out to be, epic game, Cameroon have scored twice in quick succession, late drama here as Cameroon stay alive in the race to reach knockouts. Vincent Aboubakar scores a goal and then assists the third, to help his side.
53' - Cameroon are all over the place, they give the ball away cheaply, Serbia counter-attack and Mitrovic scores to double his side's lead. Serbia were 0-1 down in this match, but are now leading 3-1. Cameroon only have themselves to blame, and that could be the final nail in the coffin.
47' - The second half begins and Cameroon will be looking to find a way back into this game. They could be forced to go back home empty handed if they can't find a goal to keep themselves alive in the contest today.
Halftime - Cameroon took the lead early in this match with Castelletto scoring his first ever international goal but Serbia scored two goals in first half added time as they turned the match on it's head with strikes from Pavlovic from Milinkovic Savic.
48' - Three minutes into the added time and Serbia have registered a great comeback, Milinkovic Savic scores and Cameroon have shot themselves back. That completely changes the halftime team talk of both sides, Serbia trailed the contest 0-1, but are now leading 2-1.
44' - Strahinja Pavlovic scores just before half-time to bring Serbia back on level terms, they have been the better side in the opening stages certainly, it's a school boy error from Cameroon in defence.
29' - Against the run of play, Cameroon have taken the lead against Serbia, and it's his first-ever senior international goal for Castelletto who helps Cameroon score their first goal at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They have taken the lead, now it's up to Serbia to play catch-up.
24' - Nearly half and hour has passed and Serbia have missed some good opportunities to take the lead, they have come close on quite a few occasions, but have failed to really test the Cameroonian goalkeeper.
1' - The match between Cameroon and Serbia kicked-off and it's an instant break in play as Mitrovic is brought down. The physios are on, although he seems okay to continue. The Serbian striker is back on pitch and play resumes.
Cameroon and Serbia have announced their playing XIs and the biggest surprise is that Andre Onana has been excluded from Cameroon's squad altogether. He has been sent back home from the World Cup.
Cameroon: Epassy, Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo, Zambo, Kunde, Hongla, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi
Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Lukic, Maksimovic, Kostic, Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic
Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o, the last player to score a winner for the country in the World Cup 2022 predicted his team would reach the final but a five-match winless run since September says otherwise.
A loss for either Cameroon or Serbia along with a draw between Brazil and Switzerland will likely bring the curtains down for the losing side and will leave nothing to play for but pride in its final group game on December 2.
Cameroon has the lowest goal average per game in the FIFA World Cups as it has scored 18 goals in 24 games so far which is around 0.8 goals per game and this is the least goal ratio in at least 20 games for a team at FIFA World Cup.