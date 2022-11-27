'Unfair to point fingers on the IPL, blame the players for ICC failures': Gautam Gambhir

File Photo

Following India's disappointing performance at the 2022 T20 World Cup, which stretched the Men in Blue's ICC trophy drought to ten years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) bore the brunt of the criticism, with many pointing out that India had not hoisted the T20 World Cup trophy since 2007. The Men in Blue only won the shortest format showpiece tournament once, in 2007.

Ex-Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has come out in favor of the league, calling it the best thing that has happened to Indian cricket. Gambhir argued that players must bear responsibility for India's dismal performance in ICC competitions. Gambhir addressed the financial impact of the cash-rich league for Indian cricket.

"IPL is the best thing that has happen to Indian cricket. I can say this with all my senses. There has been lot of backlash regarding IPL since it started. Every time Indian cricket does not do well, the blame comes on IPL, which is not fair. If we don't perform well in ICC tournaments, blame the players, blame the performance, but it is unfair to point fingers on the IPL," said Gambhir at the Turf 2022 and Indian Sports award of FICCI.

"A sportsman can only earn till he is 35-36. IPL provides with financial security which is equally important," he added.

The former left-handed batter, who serves as the global mentor of the Lucknow and Durban Super Giants franchises in the IPL and SA20 competitions, lauded the BCCI for hiring Indian coaches to head the national team in recent years and wants to see more Indian coaches working in the IPL.

"One good thing that has happened in Indian cricket is that Indians have started coaching the Indian national cricket team now. I strongly believe (an) Indian should coach the Indian team. All these foreign coaches, who we gave a lot of importance to, come here to make money and then they vanish. Emotions are important in sports. The only people who can be emotional about Indian cricket are the ones who have represented their country."

"I am a mentor of Lucknow Super Giants. One thing I want to change is that I want to see all Indian coaches in IPL. Because no Indian coach gets an opportunity in Big Bash or any other foreign league. India is a superpower in cricket, but our coaches do not get the opportunity anywhere. All the foreigners come here and get the top jobs. We are more democratic and flexible than other leagues. We need to give our people more opportunity."

Gambhir is a two-time IPL champion, having captured the trophy as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014 after defeating Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the final. He spent seven years with KKR between 2011 and 2018, as well as four years with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) from 2008-10 and 2018. Gambhir is now the coach of the Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG), one of two new teams to join the legaue in 2022, along with the Gujarat Titans (GT).

