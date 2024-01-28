'Today is a big...': Brian Lara overwhelmed in commentary box as West Indies celebrate historic Gabba win

Legendary Brian Lara was not able to hide his emotions as he was spotted in tears in the box after West Indies won a Test in Australia for the first time in 27 years.

After a 27-year wait, West Indies secured a Test match win in Australia, stunning the hosts with an unforgettable 8-run triumph at the Gabba. Despite being dismissed as a young and inexperienced side, West Indies defied the odds on the thrilling fourth day, leaving cricket legend Brian Lara in tears in the commentary box at the iconic Brisbane stadium. Lara, unable to contain his emotions, described the victory as a 'big day in the history of West Indies cricket.'

In an emotional scene, Brian Lara embraced fellow commentator Adam Gilchrist as Shamar Joseph took the last wicket of Josh Hazlewood, knocking the left-handed batter's off-stump back. Lara's heartfelt words captured the significance of the moment, 'Unbelievable. 27 years to beat Australia in Australia. Young, inexperienced, written off! This West Indies team can stand tall today. West Indies cricket can stand tall today. Today is a big day in West Indies cricket. Congratulations to every single member of that West Indies team.'

As the West Indies cricketers embarked on a victory lap at the Gabba, Lara continued to express his emotions. Shamar Joseph, the 25-year-old pace bowler playing in his first Test series, kissed the pink ball and the West Indies cap, symbolizing the historic win.

Despite Steve Smith's sensational unbeaten 91, Australia's innings fell short as they were bowled out for 207 in the final session. The unexpected victory by a young West Indies team, led by Kraigg Brathwaite, provides a significant morale boost to a cricketing nation often discussed for its decline.

Notably, West Indies had last won a Test match in Australia in 1997 in Perth, with Brian Lara playing a pivotal role by scoring 132 runs in the first innings as the team's leader.